Read today's newspaper headlines

For today, Wednesday, January 17, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Wake up, CAN tells Buhari over herdsmen’s killings

The President Buhari-led Federal Government has by its defective response to killings by herdsmen wasted the huge public approval on which it rode into power, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) noted yesterday.

Sirleaf, Adesina, Aig-Imoukhuede, others discuss migration in Africa

The President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in Monrovia, on Monday, chaired a high-level panel that discussed migration in Africa alongside the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the Chairman of Coronation Capital, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and other eminent persons.

Absence of EFCC witness stalls Orji Kalu’s trial

The absence of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, Mr. Mike Udoh yesterday stalled the trial of former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Nigeria being painted red with blood – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara yesterday lamented the killings in various parts of the country, saying Nigeria is now being painted red with blood.

Patience Jonathan’s property demolished in Abuja

A property allegedly belonging to the former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, was, yesterday, demolished by Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Development Control Department.

Dangote denies owing N27.18bn over fibre optic agreement

The management of Alheri Engineering Company Limited has denied owing the Federal Government $75,500,000 (about N27.18 billion).

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Three-week-old baby girl hospitalised after father’s slap – Police

A man, Edet Asuquo, has fled his home in the Idi Araba area of Lagos State after he nearly killed his newborn baby, Gift Asuquo.

Senate issues IGP 14-day ultimatum over Benue killings

The Senate has given the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, 14 days ultimatum to arrest and investigate the perpetrators of Benue killings.

Jos youths foil DSS’ attempt to arrest preacher

There was apprehension in Jos on Tuesday as youths numbering over 100 resisted the arrest of a radical pastor and the General Overseer of the Evangelical Outreach Ministries international, Prophet Isa El-Buba, by operatives of the Department of State Services.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Senate Gives IG 14 Days to Arrest Perpetrators of Benue Killings

The Senate Tuesday issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to apprehend the perpetrators of the recent killings in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State and hand them over to the attorney general of the state for prosecution.

Inflation Slows Down to 15.37% Amid Pressure on Food Prices

For the 11th consecutive month, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, ended 2017 at 15.37 per cent (year-on-year) in the month of December.

Why ONSA Ordered Movement of $44m Belonging to NIA to Safety

As the House of Representatives prepares to beam its searchlight on the $44 million allegedly removed from the vault of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), THISDAY learnt Tuesday that the funds might have been taken into custody by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for safekeeping.

__________________________________________________

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Pre-election anxiety poses downside risk to N2.2trn stock market gain

Nigeria’s stock market has witnessed an impressive N2.2trillion gain this year but risks to the rally could appear as the nation nears the 2019 elections.

Nigeria’s non-oil exports jump 55% in 9 months

Nigeria’s non-oil exports from January to September of 2017 rose to $1.259 billion from $812.67 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2016.

Russian oil firm Lukoil could snap Petrobras Nigerian assets

Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest crude producer has started talks on potentially acquiring stakes from Brazil’s Petrobras in two Nigerian fields, where it holds a 16 percent stake in the Akpo field and a 13 percent stake in the Agbami field along with other assets in Iran, Iraq and Mexico.