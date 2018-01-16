Read today's newspaper headlines

news

For today, Monday, January 16, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

We’ve no land for cattle colony, Benue leaders tell Buhari

Benue leaders led by Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday declared that their state had no empty land to be designated as a cattle colony as being proposed by the Federal Government.

Seven die, many injured in Lagos gas explosions

No fewer than seven persons were killed and many others injured yesterday following gas explosions in Magodo and Badagry areas of Lagos.

Ekiti bars Fayemi, ex-commissioner from public office for 10 years

Former governor of Ekiti State and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and his finance commissioner, Mr. Dapo Kolawole, have been barred from holding any public office in the state and Nigeria for 10 years.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Duke indicates interest for 2019 presidency

A former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, has said that he will contest for presidency in the 2019 general elections.

7 die, many injured as gas plant, depot explode in Lagos

TWO persons died when a gas plant at Magodo, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area of Lagos, belonging to Second Coming Company Nigeria Limited, exploded yesterday.

Benue killings: You lied, Osinbajo tells Gov Ortom

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, denied receiving any letter from Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, warning him of attacks planned by herdsmen.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Lagos auto parts dealer dies in SARS custody

An auto parts dealer in the Owode Onirin area of Lagos State, Lukman Ogundele, has died in the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command.

Benue killings: Ortom says herdsmen must obtain permits

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday insisted that the state did not have land for the establishment of cattle colonies as being proposed by the Federal Government.

NNPC begins direct fuel supply to independent marketers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has commenced the direct supply of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, to independent oil marketers in order to effectively clear the fuel queues still prevalent in some parts of the country.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Accommodate Your Fellow Country Men, Buhari Appeals to Ortom

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja appealed to the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, to accommodate his fellow countrymen, promising that all perpetrators of violence in the state would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Crude Oil Price Hits $70 P/B Despite Surging US Output

Crude oil price hits $70 per barrel Monday despite surging production by the United States, which is offset by the production cuts led by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia.

Stock Market Sustains Rally as Index Hits 43,119.08, Market Cap Now N15.4tn

Nigerian stocks rose further Monday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) climbed to a new high of 43,119.08 while market capitalisation hit N15.447 trillion.

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Directors of Nigeria’s 20 largest listed firms became N70bn richer in 2017

Directors of some of the most capitalised companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) became N70 billion richer in 2017, as stocks recovered from a blighting downturn to reach record highs.

FBN Holdings sees NPLs below 5%, RoE above 20% in 2019

FBN Holdings, Nigeria’s second largest bank by assets expects its current elevated non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to normalize below 5 percent next year, helping to boost net income and drive its share price.

NAICOM moves to end underpricing on compulsory insurance

Insurance regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has released a price guide for compulsory insurances, in a bid to end rate cutting, unhealthy competition and inability of operating companies to meet claims obligation to policyholders.