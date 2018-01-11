Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Thursday, January 11:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

'El-Zakzaky suffers stroke as health deteriorates'

The Leader of the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has suffered a ‘stroke’ amid concern his health is taking a turn for the worse.

Buhari appoints Ahmed Abubakar as new DG for NIA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the Director General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Fayose holds security summit with hunters over killer herdsmen

Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose yesterday held an emergency security summit with hunters from the 16 local government areas of the state.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Benue killings: IGP, Idris apologises to Benue people over comments

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, Wednesday apologized to the people of Benue state over the comment he made, shortly after briefing President Muhamnadu Buhari on the Benue killings, that the killings in Benue state was as a fallout of a “communal crisis.”

Herdsmen’ve declared war on Nigeria – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, said yesterday that herdsmen have declared war on Nigeria and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop their activities without further evasiveness.

Zakzaky may die in detention – Shi’ites

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, yesterday, raised the alarm that their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaky, who had been in detention for over two years, may die in government custody, following a deterioration of his health.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Killings by herdsmen: Soyinka lambasts FG, death toll in Taraba rises

Renowned playwright, Prof. Wole Soyinka, says the Federal Government is responsible for the wanton killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen in the country.

Herdsmen killed over 756 in two years under Jonathan – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday said over 756 people were killed by herdsmen in two years under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Newly married man defiles six-year-old in Lagos

A newly married man, Francis Azukwo, is in trouble after he was arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl, Ngozi, in the Ikotun area of the state.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Crude Oil Price Hits Three-Year High of $69

Crude oil prices hit new multi-year highs yesterday as production cuts led by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and healthy demand helped to balance the market, but analysts warned of possible overheating.

Herdsmen Have Declared War Against Nigeria, Soyinka Cries Out

Alarmed by the mounting death toll arising from the gruesome attacks allegedly perpetuated by armed herdsmen on communities in Benue and Taraba States, among other neighbouring states, Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka yesterday cried out that the herdsmen “have declared war against the nation”, citing their serial attacks on innocent citizens.

Presidential Aide, Abubakar, Appointed NIA Chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the new Director General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

__________________________________________________

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

DisCos record N196.23bn losses as operating costs soar

An examination of the financial statements of some of Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) indicate that they are veering dangerously close to full blown bankruptcy with reported losses of over N196.23 billion to end the 2016 financial year.

Nigeria economic outlook brightens as oil prices hit $69

Nigeria’s economy outlook brightened further this week as oil prices hit $69.

Private commodity exchanges seen boosting Nigeria agriculture

Nigeria’s nascent commodity exchange system currently accounts for the significant portion of uncertainties in commodity marketing from producers to end users which includes multinational manufacturing companies and even individuals, as an unstructured market implies adequate planning cannot be done, particularly for futuristic (and investment) purposes.