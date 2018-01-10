Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Wednesday, January 10:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Four soldiers, militants killed in Bayelsa community

Four more soldiers and unknown number of militants have been reportedly killed in a bloody clash between militants and soldiers in an ongoing military operation to rid the Toru-Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, of militants.

Reps move against NNPC over fuel subsidy payment

Knocks await the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday, next week, when the House of Representatives reconvenes.

Herdsmen attack Benue police camp, kill two

Herdsmen on Monday stormed a police camp at Awashuwa village in Logo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, killing two personnel.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Dasuki, Diezani: Presidency indicts Mark, Tambuwal, Ekweremadu, others

THE Presidency, yesterday, took a swipe at the 7th National Assembly headed by former Senate President, Senator David Mark; Ex- speaker, House of Representatives and now governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, saying if the lawmakers had carried out an effective oversight function, the unfolding scenario of probe of former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), over alleged $2.2 billion arm deal would have been averted.

Do the needful on Benue killings, Ortom tells Buhari

GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, asking the President to do the needful in arresting and prosecuting the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for genocide.

Finally, INEC releases 2019 election time table

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has issued the time table and schedule of activities for the 2019 General Elections, fixing the conduct of party primaries including the resolution of disputes arising from primaries for August 18, 2018 to October 7, 2018 for national and state elections while that of the FCT Area Council is slated for between September 4 and October 27, 2018.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Maina: Senate knocks AGF, Sagay seeks Malami’s probe

The Senate, on Tuesday, berated the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), for his moves to stop the National Assembly’s investigation into the controversial reinstatement of a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.

FG monetises N280m cars for Obasanjo, Gowon, Jonathan, others

The Federal Government approved N280.1m cash payments to former Presidents and Heads of State in 2017 to buy cars.

Benue, Nasarawa govs disagree on killer herdsmen’s location

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Tanko Al-Makura, have disagreed on the location of the Fulani herdsmen, who attacked several Benue State communities last week, killing no fewer than 71 residents.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Presidency Absolves Buhari of Herdsmen Killings, Blames Crisis on Demographic Changes

The presidency Tuesday absolved President Muhammadu Buhari of the killings allegedly committed by armed herdsmen in several states of the federation, particularly in Benue State and neighbouring states, saying that the president was concerned about the persistent herdsmen and farmers’ clashes, especially when he sees gruesome pictures of those that have been slaughtered.

INEC Releases Full Election Timetable, Parties Have Till Dec 3 to Produce Presidential Candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally issued detailed timetable of activities leading to the next general elections in 2019.

Nigeria’s Oil Production Hits 2.25mbd as 254 Firms Submit Bids for 2018/2019 Term Contracts

Nigeria’s daily crude oil production with condensates has increased to 2.25 million barrels per day (mbd), but with crude oil production alone standing at 1.8mbd, while condensates are 450,000 barrels per day (bd), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed.

__________________________________________________

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Pension funds to book N1.1trn capital gains on bond rally

The adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) by Nigerian Pension Fund Administrators may never come at a better time than now, experts say, as the recent bond rally helps PFAs to book some N1.1 trillion in capital gains.

Nigerian stocks cross 40,000 points, rally to 4-year high

Nigerian stocks have rallied to their highest level since 2014, as the dust settles on a bruising economic recession that hammered company profits and share prices.

FG close to concluding $5.7bn deal to sell 10 NIPPs

Nigeria is on the verge of realizing some $5.74 billion from sale of its ten National Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs) as investors show keen interest to pick up 80 percent stake in the plants which the federal government has put up for sale.