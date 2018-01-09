Read today's newspaper headlines

news

For today, Tuesday, January 9, 2018:

For today, Tuesday, January 9, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

'How Nigerian ladies were sold to Arab men for N200,000 in Libya'

Nigeria migrants evacuated from Libya by the Federal Government on Sunday have described their experiences as “hellish.” On arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Sunday, one of the returnees shouted, “see food oh” when he sighted Federal Government officials serving plates of rice with water to the victims.

Court rejects Malami’s bid to halt Senate probe over Maina

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, declined to grant an order of interim injunction restraining the National Assembly from probing the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) over the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, into the Federal Civil Service.

Kaduna teachers shun El-Rufai’s threat, begin strike

Primary school teachers in Kaduna yesterday embarked on an indefinite strike, despite the threat by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, to dismiss teachers who are absent from their duty post.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Benue: We’ve not done enough for herdsmen – FG

As the Benue State Government, announced three days of mourning for scores of people killed and injured in various communities in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of the state by rampaging herdsmen, the Federal Government, has expressed concern that it has not done enough for the herdsmen.

Omoku: Amaechi in special broadcast accuses Wike of witchcraft politics

Immediate past governor of Rivers State, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, has in a broadcast to the people of the state, accused his successor, Governor Nyesom Wike, of exacerbating the violence in the state through his inclination to witchcraft politics.

AGF’s memo on Maritime Varsity: Ijaw, Itsekiri leaders in war of words

MORE reactions, yesterday, continued to trail the recent memo by Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to the National Assembly that the correct location of the proposed Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, is Okerenghigho, and not Okerenkoko.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Benue must modify grazing law for peace to reign –Miyetti Allah

The umbrella body of cattle breeders in the country, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, has said the anti-open grazing law in Benue State Government, aimed at regulating cow grazing in the state, must be modified for peace to reign in the state.

Saraki appeals against CCT trial at Supreme Court

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has appealed against the December 12, 2017 judgment of the Court of Appeal which reversed his acquittal by the Code of Conduct Tribunal where he was prosecuted false assets declaration and other related charges.

Schoolteacher rapes 16-year-old daughter for four years

A teacher at the Ijagba Community High School, Sotubo, Sagamu, Segun Durojaiye, has been apprehended for alleged serial rape of his daughter.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Obasanjo: It’s Not Yet Ripe to Say If I’ll Support Buhari for Second Term

A former Nigerian president and chairman of the panel of advisors of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that it is not yet ripe to determine if he will support President Muhammadu Buhari’s bid for a second term in office or not.

Governors Meet with Ministers, Security Chiefs over Herdsmen/Farmers’ Clashes

Concerned about the growing wave of violent clashes between farmers and herdsmen in several states of the federation, the governors of Taraba State, Mr. Darius Ishaku; Benue, Mr. Samuel Ortom; Nasarawa, Mr. Tanko Al-Makura; Kaduna, Mr. Nasir el-Rufai; Niger, Mr. Abubakar Sani Bello; and Adamawa, Mr. Jibrilla Bindow, Monday met with the Ministers of Interior and Agriculture and Rural Development, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.) and Mr. Audu Ogheh, to fashion out measures to stop the clashes.

External Reserves Hit Four-year High of $40.4bn

Nigeria’s external reserves have risen to $40.4 billion, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed Monday, making it the first time in exactly four years since the country’s reserves hit the $40 billion mark.

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Experts forecast 2.7% growth in 2018 – BusinessDay survey

A BusinessDay survey that captured twelve growth projections from reputable sources suggests that the Nigerian economy would expand 2.7 percent in 2018, as Africa’s largest oil producer gets a lift from higher oil prices and production.

Factories resume production as gas supply restored to Egbin, five other power plants

Repairs have been completed on the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline (ELP) which supplies gas to power plants, four days after it was shut down.

Rising business profits, consumer income seen boosting equity markets in 2018

There are indications that the equity market could get a boost in 2018 from expectations of higher business profit and consumer income growth as Nigeria existed a recession last year.