Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Monday, January 8, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Buhari fiddles while herdsmen slaughter, say Nigerians

While historians have disputed the account that Rome’s emperor, Nero, played away on a fiddle as the city burned, the phrase nevertheless has become synonymous with doing too little or nothing in a time of great crisis.

Nigeria loses N25b to Saudi airline in Hajj airlift quota

Saudi Arabian airline, Flynas, will earn about N25 billion off the Nigerian air travel market in this year’s Hajj airlifting.

12 million Nigerian motorists carry fake insurance papers’

Despite the benefits from motor insurance cover, the Nigerian Insurance Association says over 12 million Nigerian motorists carry fake insurance papers.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Benue killings: FG, security agencies have abandoned us – Ortom

GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Benue State has accused the Federal Government and the various security agencies of abandoning the citizens of the state to be slaughtered by rampaging Fulani herdsmen.

How Don Waney, New Year day massacre mastermind, was killed

WILD jubilation erupted in Rivers State, yesterday, following military confirmation that notorious kidnapper, cultist and killer, Johnson Igwedibia, aka Don Waney, has been killed by security operatives.

Fuel scarcity: NNPC to fix refineries in 18 months - C'ttee report

To address the current scarcity of fuel across the country, stakeholders weekend, recommended among others, for more participation of private sector in the importation of product and the involvement of all security agencies and Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, in the monitoring of products distribution to check smuggling.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Buhari orders background checks on judges designate

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently carrying background checks on Federal High Court and Court of Appeal judges nominated and forwarded to him by the National Judicial Council last year

New minimum wage ready this year, says Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is desirous to give Nigerian workers an enhanced pay package this year.

Nigerian banks stop ATM cash withdrawal abroad

A number of Deposit Money Banks in the country have barred their customers from using debit and credit cards to withdraw dollars, euros, pounds and other foreign currencies whenever they travel abroad, investigation by our correspondent has revealed.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

PDP Clears 22 LGs in Delta Polls, DSIEC Orders Rerun in Two Others

The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) has returned the 22 chairmanship candidates of the People Democratic Party (PDP) as winners in last Saturday’s council elections across the 25 local government areas of the state.

Uncertainty Looms over Inflation, Growth as MPC is Placed on Hold

Strong indications emerged Sunday that the Senate may not budge on its resolve not to consider President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for the vacant positions on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), with just two weeks left to the first meeting of the committee this year.

Oyegun to Meet APC State Chairmen over Board Appointments

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, will be meeting with the chairmen of the state chapters of the party on Thursday to iron out issues relating to the recently released list of appointees to the boards of federal government parastatals.

__________________________________________________

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Dangote Cement, Zenith, UBA, Diamond, GTBank, UACN, Flour Mills top analysts stock picks in 2018

With optimism that stocks would extend the gains seen in 2017 in the New Year, analysts have identified stocks that could drive such a rally.

Nigeria completes budget cycle only four times in 18 years

The Nigerian economy has overtime distorted its budget cycle process by achieving a complete budget cycle only four times in 18 consecutive years.

Nigeria’s neighbours undermining quest for self-sufficiency in rice production

President Muhammadu Buhari in his 2018 New Year’s Day address said that importation of rice will be completely stopped this year to encourage local production, a sentiment which on the surface appears to be good news for the local economy, but in reality, fraught with inadequate knowledge of current realities.