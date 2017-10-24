Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Tuesday, October 24, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Buhari sacks Maina, orders probe of recall, posting

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate disengagement from service of a former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina.

Three suicide bombers kill selves, 13 others in Borno

Three suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers have killed themselves and 13 other people as they attacked Muna Garage and Dalti community on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, with strapped Improvised Explosive Devices (IFDs).

Government mulls new petrol pricing model

The Federal Government is considering a review of pricing policy for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, to save the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from the burden of under-recovery in the downstream sector.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Maina: Outrage as Danbazzau, Head of Service trade blames

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, angrily ordered the immediate dismissal from the civil service of the federation, of Abdulrasheed Maina, the erstwhile boss of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

Why Court ordered Police to pay Evans’ brother-in-law N2m

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the Nigerian Police Force to pay Okwuchkwu Obiechina, brother-in-law to popular kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, N2 million.

Southern govs unite on true federalism, devolution of powers

For the first time in 12 years, Governors of the Southern States of Nigeria on Monday met in Lagos, where they unanimously reiterated the call for true federalism and devolution of powers to States.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

N2bn fraud: Maina on the run

The embattled ex-chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has been accused of complicity in a N2bn fraud, has gone into hiding.

Metuh’s trial: Court orders Jonathan to appear on Wednesday

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it to testify as a witness in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh.

I don’t know where Kanu is, Abaribe replies FG

Embattled senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has denied the claim by the Federal Government that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is in his custody.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Southern Governors Unite, Insist on True Federalism, Devolution of Powers

Rising from a three-hour meeting held in Lagos Monday, the governors of the 17 states of Southern Nigeria have asked the federal government to devolve powers to the states.

Osinbajo: Nigeria Still Grappling with Consequences of Malabu Oil Scandal

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on monday in Jakarta, Indonesia, said Nigeria was yet to overcome the consequences of the shady award of OPL 245 to Malabu Oil and Gas Limited in 1998.

Fidelity Bank Grows Profit by 65%, Records PBT of N16.2bn

Following its half-year audited financial results, Nigerian lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has again posted another impressive financial performance for the nine months period ended September 30, 2017.

__________________________________________________

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

FG overshoot personnel costs by N406bn

Nigeria eclipsed its budgeted spend on personnel by 37 percent in the first six months of 2017, spending N1.4 trillion as against the planned N1.08 trillion, data obtained from the Budget Office has shown.

Nigerian brewers dump barley for sorghum in hunt for local substitute

Cultivation of sorghum, an important cereal crop, is fast booming in the Nigerian market as brewers in the country are now using a larger percentage of the crop in place of barley for brewing beer and malt drinks.

Banks, EM investors take position in Nigeria’s pension industry

Ahead of imminent consolidation in the Nigeria’s pension industry, banks and emerging market investors are taking position and increasing existing holdings for effective competition.