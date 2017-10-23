Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Monday, October 23, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

INEC registers 73.2 million voters for elections in 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 73.2 million voters for the 2019 general elections while the exercise continues.

Nigerians are impatient for dividend of democracy, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has regretted the situation Nigerians have found themselves in their impatience for dividend of democracy in the country.

Conflicting deficit figures may worsen housing crisis beyond 2050

With Nigerian cities becoming new homes to rural migrants every day, many of who are without a roof over their heads, experts have questioned the 17 million estimated housing deficit in the country.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Terrorism: Concern as 1,000 Turks face extradition

ONE thousand Turks are facing extradition from Nigeria on the request of the Turkish government, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has said.

2019: INEC vows to sanction parties over excess campaign funds

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it would, henceforth, wield the big stick on any political party that overshoots the legal ceiling for campaign funding.

Oba Ewuare II concludes anniversary with thanksgiving service at Holy Aruosa

OBA Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, has concluded his one year coronation anniversary with a thanksgiving service at the Holy Aruosa Church, Benin City.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Nnamdi Kanu is in Abaribe’s custody, FG tells court

The Federal Government has replied to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s application seeking to withdraw as one of the sureties for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, describing the application as belated.

N2bn fraud: Arrest ex-pension boss now, Sagay, Falana tell Buhari

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), and prominent lawyer, Femi Falana have called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to arrest immediately the wanted ex-chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has returned to Nigeria.

Kidnappers kill African Church priest in botched rescue operation

Suspected kidnappers have killed the chaplain to the Bishop of the African Church, Ondo Central Diocese, Revd. David Ayeola.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Court Order on Forfeiture of Monies Not Linked to BVN Unsettles Banks

There was disquiet in the banking sector at the weekend following a Federal High Court ex parte order in Abuja that all monies in bank accounts owned by corporate organisations, government agencies or individuals that are without bank verification numbers (BVNs) will be forfeited to the federal government in 14 days from the date the order was given should the owners of the accounts fail to show cause why their monies should not be forfeited.

FG Considers Review of NNPC Appointments

The presidency is currently considering a review of the recent senior executive appointments of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) made by its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, THISDAY has learnt.

MTN, Airtel, ntel, 13 Other Firms Scramble for 9mobile

The scramble to acquire 9mobile, Nigeria’s fourth largest network operator, promises to be very competitive, as 16 firms have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) to Barclays to bid for 9mobile, THISDAY has learnt.

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

NMRC’s innovation to unlock N1.4trn pension fund for Housing – Ayere

The Nigerian Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) has come up with an initiative that will move the Nigerian mortgage industry from its present nascent state, to one that will support the country’s housing sector and capital market.

Fidelity’s Eurobond feat gets all round applause

Fidelity Bank Plc, a mid-sized Nigerian lender, became the first bank outside of the country’s big five to access the international capital markets for four years, last week, raising $400m via a five-year Eurobond and gaining the confidence of investors to boot.

Nigeria signals intention to retain multiple exchange rate regime in 2018

Nigeria will not move for full unification of its current multiple exchange rates regime, going by the decision to peg the naira/dollar exchange rate at the official Central Bank of Nigeria rate of N305 to the US$ in the proposed 2018 budget.