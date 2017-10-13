Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Friday, October 13, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Osinbajo disowns aide’s statement on NNPC crisis

Amid the management crisis in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), it was confusion yesterday as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said he did not approve contracts but loans for the the organisation.

Reps to probe State House clinic’s budgets

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the N11.01 billion State House Clinic’s budgets under former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Itsekiri leaders meet, seek restructuring of Nigeria

Muhammadu Buhari administration to set machineries in motion that would lead to the restructuring of the country.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Reps to probe Jonathan, Buhari over N11.1bn Aso Rock clinic budget

The House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to set up an Ad-hoc committee to investigate former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari’s N11.1 billion State House Clinic budgets between 2015-2017.

NNPC $25bn contract award: Osinbajo disowns aide

There is confusion in the presidency over the alleged approval of $25 billion contract by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, as the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has denied the report that he approved the contract.

Call Kachikwu, Baru to order, ACF tells Buhari

Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, and Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, to order over their public exchanges on the running of the country’s petroleum affairs.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria - World Bank

The President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim, said on Thursday that the bank had concentrated on the northern region of Nigeria in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s request.

I spent N3.5bn on sick children - Patience

Mrs. Patience Jonathan says her foundation Aruera Reachout Foundation, spent over N3.5bn for the treatment of 700 children and adults with heart-related ailments.

N120bn bribery allegations: IG asks court to stop Saraki, Senate from investigating him

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday, filed a suit before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, seeking an order restraining the Senate and Senate President Bukola Saraki from going ahead with their plan to investigate allegations of malpractices against him.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

At APC South-west Leadership Meeting, Akande Says Presidential Ticket Open to All

The South-west governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), National Assembly members, ministers and other stakeholders of the party Thursday evening rose from a meeting in Agodi Government House, Ibadan, Oyo State, after which the former National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, declared that the presidential ticket of the party was open to all in the 2019 general election.

Buhari Re-appoints Orji as NSIA Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari thursday re-appointed Mr. Uchechi Orji as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Farmer to Die by Hanging in Delta for Stealing N170, Nokia Phone

A 38-year-old farmer, Francis Williams, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a Delta State High Court sitting at Ozoro for robbing his victims of N170 and a Nokia handset valued at N5,000.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Nigerians besiege $10bn Hurricane-wrecked used-car auction

Nigerians buying used cars during this years Christmas rush and beyond, run the risk of getting short-changed by way of acquiring vehicles impaired by ‘Hurrican Harvey,’ which hit the US state of Texas on August 25 this year, with sever floods submerging homes and other properties, including vehicles.

Constitution Amendment: Governors move to harmonise positions

Governors of the 36 states have begun moves to harmonise their positions on the recent Bills passed by the National Assembly to amend some sections of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Stage set for 2017 BusinessDay Banking Awards

All is set for the 2017 BusinessDay Banking Awards, as the awards committee will tomorrow (October 14, 2017) announce winners for the different categories, at the prestigious event which holds at the Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.