Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Thursday, October 12, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

North split on restructuring

Some Northern leaders and groups yesterday expressed divergent views on whether the country should be restructured.

How oil spills increase infant deaths in Niger Delta

New research from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland, has demonstrated for the first time how oil spills are increasing mortality rates among newborns in the Niger Delta of the country.

Court orders forfeiture of N3.3b property linked to Alison-Madueke

A Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered permanent forfeiture of 56 houses situated in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja valued at $21,982,224 (about N3.3 billion) allegedly linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Commotion in S-East over ‘vaccine’

The entire South East zone is currently in commotion, following widespread rumour alleging invasion of schools by men dressed in military uniform and allegedly injecting pupils and students to death with an unknown vaccine linked to monkey pox.

Court orders forfeiture of Diezani’s 56 houses worth $21m

Police quiz Davido, aides over death of Tagbo, DJ Olu, Amechina

The Police in Lagos, yesterday, confirmed that Afro hip-hop artist, David Davido Adeleke, was being interrogated over the death of his friend, Tagbo Umeike, following the discovery that his statements were laced with untruths.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

EFCC traces N2.1bn to Patience’s dead mother’s account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has traced N2.114bn to the bank account of Magel Resort Limited, which was allegedly owned by Mrs. Patience Jonathan and her late mother, Mama Charity Oba.

IPOB’s ban: FG writes to US, UK, others, lawyer faults move

The Federal Government has formally notified the governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom and other foreign countries about the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra, and the designation of the group as a terrorist organisation.

Charges against Misau won’t stop IG probe – Senate panel chair

The Senate has indicated its readiness to continue with the investigation of the allegations levelled against the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, by Senator Isa Misau.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Intels Vows to Fight Back as NPA Terminates Pilotage Agreement

The management of Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant, Intels Nigeria Limited (INL), has kicked against the termination of its Pilotage Agency Agreement by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), describing the action as “preposterous” and highly injurious to Nigeria.

Tambuwal: North Not Opposed to Restructuring

Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Wednesday dismissed the widely held perception that the North was opposed to restructuring because it is the biggest beneficiary of the current socio-political and economic structure in the country.

IMF Warns of Heightened Risks as Nigeria Seeks to Increase Foreign Debt

As the federal government continues to fine-tune plans to raise additional foreign debt from the international capital market (ICM) and multilateral donor agencies, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned Nigeria and other low income countries that greater reliance on foreign borrowing may at some point expose their economies to vulnerability, if the funds are not put to good use.

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Banks to face loan loss provisioning nightmare over IFRS-9

Nigerian lenders are faced with the possible negative consequences of making loan loss provisions as they gear-up for the adoption of International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS-9) come January 1, 2018.

Inadequate funding, naira depreciation trouble construction stakeholders’ in 2017 – BRIU report

Stakeholders in the construction industry have listed inadequate funding and depreciation of the naira as their greatest challenges in 2017, findings from a survey conducted by BusinessDay Research & Intelligence Unit (BRIU) have revealed.

Production scales up as Aba shoes, garments, attract N1.6bn direct sales

The Abia State Government has attracted about N1.6 billion in direct sales from shoes and garments, through its campaign on Made-in-Aba goods.