Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Wednesday, October 11, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Buhari, security chiefs meet as Operation Crocodile Smile II begins in Bayelsa on Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with heads of the nation’s security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) ‎was represented by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG).

Buhari seeks Senate’s nod for fresh $5.5 billion loan

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Assembly to approve two external loans worth $5.5 billion.

Aviation workers move to stop concession of airports

Workers in the aviation sector yesterday gave the Federal Government a 15-day ultimatum to suspend plans to concession airports nationwide.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

2019: Northern leaders condemn Fayose’s declaration, insist on presidential ticket

Northern leaders and elders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, converged on Abuja to harmonise the party’s stand on the zoning arrangement, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

IMF highlights threats to Nigeria’s economic growth

The International Monetary Fund, IMF, Tuesday, listed policy implementation, forex market segmentation, and banking system fragilities as major threats to sustained economic growth in Nigeria.

Family reacts to death of another Davido’s friend, DJ Olu

The family of late Gbemiga Abiodun, better known as DJ Olu, one of Davido’s official DJs, has urged the public to disregard insinuations about his death.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

N120bn bribery allegations: Sen. Misau charged with spreading injurious falsehood against IG

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, filed two separate sets of charges against the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isah Misau.

Kachikwu, Baru meet, agree on NNPC without political interference

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; and Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, met on Tuesday for the first since their disagreement broke out and agreed on one thing – a petroleum industry regulator free from the vagaries of politics.

President asks N’Assembly to approve $5.5bn foreign loans

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to both chambers of the National Assembly, seeking approval for $5.5bn external borrowing to be used to finance the 2017 Appropriation Act.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

FG Voids NPA, Intels Pilotage Agreement

The federal government has directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to terminate the boats pilotage monitoring and supervision agreement that the agency has with Intels Nigeria Limited, a leading integrated logistics and facilities services provider in the maritime and oil and gas logistics sectors of the country, saying that the contract was void ab initio.

Putting Aside Public Spat, Kachikwu, Baru Chart Way Forward for Oil Sector

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, Tuesday put aside their differences, even if temporarily, and discussed opportunities in the Nigerian petroleum industry and ways to grow the sector.

IMF: Nigerian Economy to Grow by 1.9% in 2018 But Subdued by Population Growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that the Nigerian economy will expand by 1.9 per cent in 2018, but would remain subdued due to population growth, cautioning that the country’s projected growth was still lower than its population growth rate of 2.7 per cent.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Private sector targets growth as FG reforms trade, taxes, ports

The private sector is warming up for growth and expansion, as the Federal Government’s just released National Action Plan 2.0 (NAP 2.0) unveils clear-cut plans to reform major business hiccups in the economy.

Oil, Agriculture to help Nigeria’s economy pick up to 1.9% in 2018, says IMF

Gains from crude oil output and prices as well as improved activities in the agricultural sector will help Nigeria’s economy pick up to 1.9 percent growth in 2018 after the 0.55 percernt second quarter weak rebound, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Nigeria’s oil revenue exceeds 2017 budget estimate

Between January and July this year, Nigeria has recorded oil revenue of N1.950 trillion out of N1.985 trillion projected for 2017 indicating that earnings may have already exceeded projections when the figures for August and September are computed.