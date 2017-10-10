Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Tuesday, October 10, 2017:

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

2019: Atiku thinks twice about PDP as Makarfi, Lamido dust up preparation

Despite overt attempts by several stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to woo Atiku Abubakar back to the party, the former Vice-President may be restrained upon indications of increasing resistance to him in the top hierarchy of the party.

You lied, exaggerated contract figures, NNPC replies Kachikwu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Monday, has described the allegations of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, against its Group Managing Director, Mr. Maikanti Baru, as baseless and accused the minister of exaggerating and concocting figures to give vent to his claims.

Monkey Pox spreads to 7 states; 2 cases in Lagos

Barely 24 hours after Monkey Pox virus spread to Akwa Ibom State, more suspected cases of the disease have been reported in Lagos and Rivers states, bringing the total number of states affected to seven.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Alleged $25bn contracts: Reactions as Baru says no role for Kachikwu, NNPC board

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, on Monday, declared that it was most unfortunate for the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, to assert that he (Kachikwu) was never involved in the recent Crude Oil Term Contracts.

No single syringe, others in Villa clinic – Aisha Buhari

Aisha, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, publicly upbraided the Chief Medical Director of the State House Medical Centre, Dr. Husain Munir, for the poor state of the health facility established to take care of the President, Vice-President, their families as well as members of staff of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

FG probes 31 suspected monkeypox cases in Lagos, others

The National Centre for Disease Control, Abuja, has said that 31 cases of suspected monkeypox virus cases have been recorded in seven states.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Osinbajo: I Have No Plan to Contest for Presidency in 2019

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo Monday said he had no plan to contest the 2019 presidential election.

NNPC Response: Kachikwu’s Board Effectively Redundant

One week after a memo written by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, of not adhering to due process in the award of contracts by the corporation and insubordination was made public, NNPC in its response Monday to the issues raised in Kachikwu’s letter effectively rendered the corporation’s board chaired by the minister of state redundant.

Monkey Pox Spreads to Lagos, Rivers, Five Other States

Following the outbreak of the monkey pox virus in Bayelsa State recently, other suspected cases have been reported in six more states in the country, bringing the total number of suspected cases so far to 31.

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

External reserves seen heading towards $40bn mark

Nigeria’s gross external reserves are seen heading towards the $40 billion mark, the level they last touched in February 2014, before the most recent slide in crude oil prices.

NNPC not answerable to minister of state for petroleum on contracts - Baru

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation( NNPC ) yesterday responded to allegations made against Maikanti Baru, its group managing director, saying that by the law establishing the corporation, it is not meant to defer to the minister of state for Petroleum or NNPC Board on contractual matters.

NCC links subscribers SIM card registration to NIMC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says the mobile networks Subscriber Information Module (SIM) card biometric registration process, which covers all existing telecommunication subscribers with verifiable database, linked to National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) will add to the ease of doing business in the country, as a result of sustainable trackable digital identity.