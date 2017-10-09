Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Monday, October 9, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Poor infrastructure threatens 2017 non-oil export revenue target

For operators in the nation’s non-oil export sector, the parlous state of infrastructure at the various gateways may be costing the economy more than it hopes to realize from the sector if the concerns linger further.

Gowon urges unity, as North takes position on restructuring

Former Head of State and founder of the interfaith association “Nigeria Prays”, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has appealed to well- meaning Nigerians to convince those “calling for the breakup of the country to desist.”

Niger Delta group warns against attempt to frustrate Kachikwu

A group, the Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change (NDIMRC), has warned against attempt to frustrate the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

How govt can accelerate self-sufficiency in sugar by 2021 - GMD Dangote Sugar

To acquire massive land to produce sugar in commercial quantity is a major challenge.

The Debt Debate: Deconstructing the debt story by Kemi Adeosun

National debt is an emotive issue as well as an economic one. The thought of saddling future generations with unserviceable debt, is not conscionable and certainly not part of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led-administration’s agenda.

Fear grips A/Ibom residents as Monkey Pox hits Uyo

RESIDENTS of Akwa Ibom State were, weekend, gripped with apprehension after the state government announced the outbreak of the dreaded Monkey Pox disease in the state, making it the third state in the Niger Delta region, following earlier reports of outbreak in Bayelsa and Rivers states.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Suspend Kachikwu, Baru, Senate panel chair tells Buhari

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) Senator Tayo Alasoadura, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately suspend the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, and the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru.

SGF, Ikoyi cash: ACF asks Buhari to act on Osinbajo’s report

The pan-northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum, on Sunday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action on the report of the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s three-man presidential committee that probed the suspended Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, David Lawal Babachir.

Army raided Kanu’s home again, says brother

The Nigerian Army on Sunday raided the Abia home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

In Political Realignment, Atiku, Jonathan Meet over 2019 Presidency

The push to get former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) and return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to enhance the opposition party’s bid to return to power in 2019 may have gained traction with a recent discrete meeting between him and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Tinubu Proposes 7-Point Agenda to Revive Nigeria’s Economy

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has proposed a seven-point agenda, which he said, would revive the country’s troubled economy and drastically reduce her dependence on petrodollars.

NNPC: Gas Company Profit Drops By N6.7bn

The Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company Limited (NGPTC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has declared a profit after tax of N15.81 billion for its 2016 trading year, some N6.79 billion less than what it made the previous year.

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Foreign buyers drive Nigeria yields lower

Nigeria is slowly warming its way back to the hearts of foreign investors, at least in the short term, as demonstrated by the last Treasury bill auction.

Government may re-route $3billion Ajaokuta - Abuja - Kano gas pipeline

The extension of the $3billion Ajaokuta – Abuja – kano gas pipeline scheduled to be undertaken by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) might by shelved, as industry sources say there is a new thinking in government circles, which favours an alternative pipeline to Kano.

Lagos plans downtown rail connections to Murtala Airport

Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic hub and former capital city, home to 20 million people, is seeking to build downtown rail connections to the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja.