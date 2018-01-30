Read Oando boss' heartbreaking tribute to Deji Tinubu

news

Wale Tinubu, the Group Chief Executive of Oando PLC has released an heartbreaking tribute to his late brother, Deji Tinubu.

In the piece, the oil magnate eulogised his elder brother, who passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2018 after slumping on a football pitch in Epe.

"I have never prepared myself for this moment because death really is not for my family," Wale began with his tribute.

Continuing, he wrote: "Whenever I think about the possibility it's usually followed with a God Forbid muttered under my breath and when I hear of someone else's demise, I usually heave a sigh of relief then say a small prayer for the deceased."

Sadly, Wale was in Davos for the World Economic Forum with other business mogul that included Aliko Dangote and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo when he was informed of his brother's death.

Deji was not deserving of death but prize for decency - Wale Tinubu

Eulogising his late brother, Wale noted that his brother was not deserving of death but prize for decency, exceptional kindness and courtesy.

"In this case Death was for my family and even if it came visiting I never thought that it would be Deji who if there ever was one deserving of prize for decency, courtesy, fairness, exceptional kindness and the genuine interest of the well being of others then he should have been last on death lists."

Deji was always there since I was a toddler - Oando boss

Digging further into their childhood days, the Oando boss wrote deeply about how his late brother had always been there for him no matter the situation he finds himself.

"Indeed I can online accept the fate that the brother I had who as soon as u was conscious of my environment was there to care for me, protect me, teach me to read, write, dress, ride a bicycle...all the normal things a brother should do however the difference was no matter how many times I ailed at them I did not get frustration but the smiling reassurance of a brother who was ever present.

"When I had any fear of life, no matter how mundane or embarrassing I knew that he would always be there to guide and protect me..None he encountered can deny he was the most gentle, kind, sweet, selfless human whose favour he granted my siblings as well as anybody who as much as hinted of being in need with the ease of a man that could carry all burdens irrespective of the cost to himself.

"I can only accept that God's wish has occurred and since he knows best he has withdrawn him from us for a Higher Calling in heaven. May the almighty forgive his sin as there is none of us without any and accept him in Paradise where he undoubtedly belongs. Brother rest in peace till we meet again," he wrote.

The late Deji Tinubu served as the chairman of the sports commission and Special Adviser to governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Sports.