Ramadan: ’Pull over in case of fatigue’, FRSC tells drivers

news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to pull over in a safe place and take a rest in case of fatigue during the Ramadan fast.

The FRSC official said taking few minute rest as a safety measure, should be adhered to by drivers as it would relieve them of the usual fatigue associated with fasting.

Mr Philip Ozonnandi, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, gave this advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ore, Ondo State.

He appealed to motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations, adding that using the Ramadan period as an excuse to flout traffic rules would not be tolerated by FRSC officials.

“I will advise motorists especially our Muslim brothers to pull over and take some rest in a safe place on the highway when fatigue sets in as a result of the Ramadan fast.

“I think this is one of the safety tips against road crashes, fatigue is likely to cause sleep while on the wheels.

“Drivers should also obey all traffic rules on the highway as using Ramadan period to violate traffic rules will not stop the FRSC officials from performing their lawful duties,”Ozonnandi said.

The FRSC boss also urged all Muslim faithful to use the Ramadan period to pray for accident free period and the peace of Nigeria.