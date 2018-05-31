Home > News > Local >

Punch chairman, Wale Aboderin, dies after heart surgery in Lagos

He died from a post-operation complication in Lagos after a heart surgery.

Gbadebowale Aboderin has died aged 60 play

Gbadebowale Aboderin has died aged 60

(Punch)
The chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited, Gbadebowale Aboderin, has died at the age of 60.

According to a report by The Punch, Aboderin died early on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos state.

The founder and chairman of the Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation is survived by his wife, Titilayo, and  two daughters, Nicole and Cherelle.

Until his death, he was chairman of Punch Commercial Printing Limited and Lukahed Properties Limited, as well as the former chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association and a one-time vice-president of the Nigerian Basketball Supporters Club.

