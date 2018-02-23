Home > News > Local >

PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences

Cleaner Lagos Initiative PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences

All the key players have agreed to sheath their sword and collaborate in order to ensure cleaner, prosperous and healthier environment in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences play

L-R: Thomas Forgacs, Chief Operations Officer, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions; Abiodun Bamgboye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment; Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, Honourable Lagos State Commissioner for Environment; Babatunde Hunpe, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Environment; John Irvine, Chief Executive Officer, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions; Bamidele Garko, Chief Executive Officer, Bamitony and Company, Ikoyi; and Lanre Wilton-Wawdell, Chief Executive Officer, Cleanway Limited at the Waste Collections Operators Participation roundtable meeting at the Ministry of Environment office, Alausa Ikeja Lagos which held on Thursday, February 23, 2018.

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The differences which gave rise to emergence of refuse across Lagos State over the implementation of a new waste management policy encapsulated in the Cleaner Lagos Initiative have been resolved.

All the key players have agreed to sheath their sword and collaborate in order to ensure cleaner, prosperous and healthier environment in the state.

The resolve to collaborate was reached on Thursday, February 22, at a meeting held between officials of the Lagos State Government, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions and Waste Collection Operators (WCOs), also known as Private Sector Participant (PSP) Operators.

Speaking at the meeting, the State's Commissioner for the Environment, Dr Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti said that government is interested in easing challenges being experienced in Waste Management at present by creating synergy between Visionscape and the WCOs in their spheres of operation, stressing that resolving the challenge in a mutually beneficial manner is the best approach.

"Government more than ever believes in this partnership and that is why it has not only provided a facility of up to N2.5 billion with State Government guarantee, which PSP Operators could access to upscale their operations, but has also opened another channel through the Employment Trust Fund for loan facilities at reasonable interest of not more than 12% per annum", he said.

A picture of a waste disposal truck (Used for illustrative purpose). play

A picture of a waste disposal truck (Used for illustrative purpose).

(Premium Times )

 

The Commissioner stated that the State Government is determined to remove all bottlenecks hindering seamless waste disposal operations, adding that it is making the bold move of targeting a turn-around time of thirty minutes at the dumpsites by encouraging concerned stakeholders to create additional platform at the sites.

He emphasized that no efforts would be spared to return the dump sites to sanity by reducing the menace of indiscriminately parked trucks and scavengers, both of which add to the loss of time at the dump sites.

On his part, Visionscape's Chief Executive Officer, John Irvine, applauded the new found understanding between his company and the Waste Collection Operators and stated that challenges being experienced in domestic waste management in Lagos State has to do with the fact that the domestic waste operator was just in its first cycle of operation, meaning that it must contend with some teething problems.

He said, "It is not unusual to face this kind of problems especially in the first cycle of operations. It takes some time to build the superstructures and to ameliorate the present hiccups; we are buying locally and taking steps to have waste container bins manufactured locally."

ALSO READ: Ambode launches new board of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps

Speaking on behalf of the WCOs, Kasumu Afis Olasehinde reiterated their commitment to the success of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative and pledged to roll out more trucks to rid Lagos of Wastes' black spots.

"To show our total commitment to a cleaner, healthier and safer Lagos, we have not only resolved to work with the Government of Lagos State and the domestic waste operators as partners, we have also resolved to commence free Operations every Thursdays to mop up black spots in our respective areas", he said.

It was agreed at the meeting that a seamless process should be put in place on how Visionscape and the PSPs will partner on the door-to-door collection of waste from March 1.

It was also agreed that Visionscape would take the PSPs on a tour of the Epe Landfill, the first engineered landfill in West Africa.

The meeting also agreed to set up a committee comprising all the stakeholders to ensure smooth operation of the project. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 IPMAN Petroleum marketers say fuel scarcity might last for longbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was...bullet

Related Articles

Cleaner Lagos Visionscape turns to local PSP operators
Cleaner Lagos Government issues 20-day ultimatum for markets clean up
Politics History of Nigeria political parties and the culture of carpet crossing
Ambode Hold your nose, Lagos is now one huge garbage city
Cleaner Lagos Govt initiates new waste management reforms
H&M 7 brands that have also pulled controversial ads
Strategy 7 things not to do when you first wake up
Strategy 19 simple social skills that will instantly make you more likable
Waste Disposal in Lagos Why keeping Lagos clean will take a collective effort
Cleaner Lagos Initiative Our efforts are being sabotaged, officials cry out

Local

Buhari says kidnap of Dapchi girls is a national disaster
Dapchi Girls Buhari says kidnap is a national disaster
State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
2018 Budget State House to complete ongoing projects
Late prof. Festus Iyayi
Danladi Baba Kogi Govt. House driver jailed 7 years for causing Prof. Iyayi’s death
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu
Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Kebbi state signs N151.2bn budget into law