PSFU arrests cleric over fake travel documents

PSFU arrests cleric over fake travel documents

The Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) on Thursday said it had arrested a cleric with his four children (names withheld) for allegedly being in possession of fake traveling documents.

PSFU Public Relations Officer, Lawal Audu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that luck ran out on the pastor when he visited the U.S. Embassy with the fake documents for visa.

He said that the suspect, who was handed over to the unit by the embassy, would soon be charged to court.

Similarly, Audu said that a newly-married couple (names withheld) was also arrested at the Italian Embassy for processing their visas with fake documents.

According to him, the couple have valid Egyptian, Malaysian and Chinese visas but was arrested for using fake documents in processing their Italian visas.

He advised prospective visa applicants to desist from patronising agents using fake documents to procure visas.

Those who parade themselves as agents or visa procurement officers are criminals and should be avoided at all times.

“An applicant stands to be prosecuted for any fraudulent act associated with visa procurement no matter how highly placed such a person is,’’ Audu said.

He noted that applicants using fake traveling documents were damaging the image of Nigeria.

Audu said that PSFU had zero tolerance for fraudulent visa applicants, promising that the unit would put in place necessary strategies to curtail the act. 

