Home > News > Local >

Protesters confront security agents surrounding Melaye's house

Dino Melaye Protesters confront security personnel laying siege at Senator's Abuja residence

Protesters marched to Melaye's residence and confronted the security operatives laying siege on the residence.

  • Published:
Protesters confront security agents surrounding Melaye's house play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Supporters of Senator Dino Melaye On Monday, April 23, reportedly stormed the lawmaker's Abuja residence protesting the heavy presence of security operatives at the home.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and policemen were said to have laid siege at the house on Monday afternoon.

The security operatives reportedly restricted movement on Sangha street, Maitama, where Melaye’s house is located. They were said to have prevented four of Melaye's colleagues from seeing him.

Among the senators who visited Melaye's residence are Abiodun Olujimi from Ekiti; Philip Aduda, federal capital territory (FCT), Isa Misau from Bauchi and Atai Idoko.

The protesters challenged the security agents, asking them to vacate Melaye's residence immediately.

Speaking to journalists, the leader of the group, Philmon Emmanuel, said no individual has taken care of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abuka like Melaye.

There's proof Dino Melaye might be an invisible god...sort of play Senator Dino Melaye (Instagram/@dinomelaye)

 

He said, "We heard they have arrested Senator Dino Melaye because of the truth he has been speaking. We have not seen any senator that can speak the truth like Dino.

"We have more than 36 camps in Abuja and Nasarawa. It’s only Dino Melaye that can visit the IDPs. He gives us food items, drugs and books for our children . We will not allow any bad thing to touch him."

One of the senator's lawyers,  Ajayi Jaiye, said has not been able to reach his client.

He described the security men's action as a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of Melaye, adding that they did not have any warrant issued against the lawmaker to "warrant the harassment".

Earlier on Monday, Melaye was arrested by immigration officials at the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

ALSO READ: 8 things you need to know about Dino Melaye's arrest

He was picked up on his way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government.

The police had reportedly written to the immigration service to arrest the Melaye as he is not allowed to travel out of the country since his name is on the watch list.

He had been declared Melaye wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder case and provision of support for criminal elements in his home state of Kogi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram -...bullet
2 Dino Melaye Kogi senator arrested at the airportbullet
3 Dino Melaye Here’s why Kogi Senator was arrested at the airportbullet

Related Articles

Dino Melaye Over 30 ‘fierce looking’ policemen storm Senator’s house after his release
Dino Melaye Kogi Senator has been released from detention
Dino Melaye Here’s why Kogi Senator was arrested at the airport
Dino Melaye Kogi senator arrested at the airport
In Abia Suspected thugs invade APC secretariat, steal valuables
Melaye Senator says Nigerians to blame for bad leadership
Ekweremadu Don’t be ashamed to ask UK, US for help, DSP tells Buhari
Dino Melaye NIS confirms senator’s arrest

Local

EFCC arrests Senator named on FG's looters' list
Looters' List EFCC arrests PDP Senator over N1.5 billion 'fraud'
Buhari 'illegally' withdraws $462m from Excess Crude
Buhari President reportedly withdraws $462m from Excess Crude Account without NASS approval
Police, Shiites clash again over El-Zakzaky's detention
El-Zakzaky Fresh clash between Police and Shiites leaves 1 dead
I’m committed to helping less privileged, almajiris - Aisha Bugudu
Aisha Atiku Bagudu I’m committed to helping less privileged, almajiris - Kebbi’s First lady