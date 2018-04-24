Protesters confront security agents surrounding Melaye's house

news

Supporters of Senator Dino Melaye On Monday, April 23, reportedly stormed the lawmaker's Abuja residence protesting the heavy presence of security operatives at the home.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and policemen were said to have laid siege at the house on Monday afternoon.

The security operatives reportedly restricted movement on Sangha street, Maitama, where Melaye’s house is located. They were said to have prevented four of Melaye's colleagues from seeing him.

Among the senators who visited Melaye's residence are Abiodun Olujimi from Ekiti; Philip Aduda, federal capital territory (FCT), Isa Misau from Bauchi and Atai Idoko.

The protesters challenged the security agents, asking them to vacate Melaye's residence immediately.

Speaking to journalists, the leader of the group, Philmon Emmanuel, said no individual has taken care of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abuka like Melaye.

He said, "We heard they have arrested Senator Dino Melaye because of the truth he has been speaking. We have not seen any senator that can speak the truth like Dino.

"We have more than 36 camps in Abuja and Nasarawa. It’s only Dino Melaye that can visit the IDPs. He gives us food items, drugs and books for our children . We will not allow any bad thing to touch him."

One of the senator's lawyers, Ajayi Jaiye, said has not been able to reach his client.

He described the security men's action as a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of Melaye, adding that they did not have any warrant issued against the lawmaker to "warrant the harassment".

Earlier on Monday, Melaye was arrested by immigration officials at the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

He was picked up on his way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government.

The police had reportedly written to the immigration service to arrest the Melaye as he is not allowed to travel out of the country since his name is on the watch list.

He had been declared Melaye wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder case and provision of support for criminal elements in his home state of Kogi.