Home > News > Local >

Ambode promises to make waterways clean to attract more investments

Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos promises to make waterways clean to attract more investments

Ambode, represented by his deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, made the promise at the 2018 Boat Regatta funfair organised by the state’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos.

  • Published:
Akinwunmi Ambode play

Lagos state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode attend NFF Awards 2018

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday promised to make the state’s waterways cleaner and safer to attract more investments and encourage partnerships in the channelisation of the water routes.

Ambode, represented by his deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, made the promise at the 2018 Boat Regatta funfair organised by the state’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos.

He promised to provide more standard jetties and ferries across the state’s  waterways which he described as the coastal assets and strength that needed to be developed.

It gives me a great pleasure to join you all at this year’s edition of the  Lagos State Boat Regatta. This colourful parade on water has been a fairly consistent feature of our entertainment menu at Easter.

”The colouful displays and parades of culture and tradition on our waters reassure us of the treasure that our waterways represent and why we must nurture this God-given asset as a major tourist attraction.

”We have made a modest investment in a few luxury boats that are meant to target tourism promotion and the Lagos lagoon boasts of perhaps the busiest water route in West Africa.

”There is a vibrant boat club with members’ boat collection that is astonishing; there is a growing interest in surfing and our waterways are acknowledged as one of the best for scuba diving in the world.

”This is why our determination will not waver in making our waterways cleaner and safer with further investments and partnerships in the channelisation of the water routes, in the provision of more standard jetties and ferries, ” he said.

Mr Daramola Emmanuel, General Manager, Lagos State Water Authority (LASWA) read the water safety tips  to  participants.

He said that the state government was serious about promoting water transportation as an alternative to other means of transportation.

Emmanuel said the government was also serious about ensuring safety on it waters.

He advised  participants to wear life jackets and avoid drinking before driving or using the water transportation to prevent accidents or emergencies.

In his remarks, Mr Steve Ayorinde, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the event was a cultural and entertainment funfair meant to showcase part of the state’s rich aquatic cultural asset.

Ayorinde explained that what had  been displayed was a festival that is common to the traditional coastline communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 20 boats from Ikorodu, Badagry, Lagos Island and Epe divisions participated in the traditional boat regatta parades and competitions.

The boats were decorated to showcase the peculiar culture and tradition of the different divisions and areas.

There were search and rescue demonstrations by LASWA as well as Jet ski stunt displays.

The boat from Agbowa-Ikosi in Ikorodu emerged the best regatta boat, Fanti Popo-Aguda boat from Lagos Island emerged second position  while Olorunda in Badagry came third.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram custody reportedly...bullet
2 Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasurybullet
3 Buhari I am grateful to those investing in Nigeria, says Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Flop of the Week Governor Ambode shut Lagos down for Buhari and caught a massive L
In Lagos Lawmaker urges FG to repair Lagos-Badagry expressway
Naomi Campbell Supermodel meets with President Buhari as part of her AFW activities
Naomi Campbell This is why super model deleted her first Buhari tweet
Buhari I am grateful to those investing in Nigeria, says President
Buhari Naomi Campbell joins president on project inspection in Lagos [Photos]
Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education AOCOED lecturers say their school is ready to become university
Buhari President is back in Abuja after two-day Lagos visit
Ashafa Senator commends Buhari for N20B Ikorodu-Sagamu road rehabilitation
Strategy Lagos commissions Bus Terminal but the buses will arrive in 6 months time

Local

The Nigerian Police Force recently killed five armed robber suspects
In Kebbi Police confirm release of kidnapped Chief Imam of Senchi
The localisation of government in Nigeria was established by law in 1976.
Local Government Area What is the most basic level of governance in Nigeria?
Saraki says National Assembly is broke
Saraki Senate initiates 2 bills to fight drug abuse
 
Ibrahim Mantu PDP says former deputy senate president acted on his own