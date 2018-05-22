Home > News > Local >

Priests, 17 others killed by herdsmen in Benue get mass burial

In Benue 2 Catholic priests, 17 others killed by herdsmen get mass burial

All the dioceses across Nigeria have been directed to organise vigils in their honour.

  • Published:
2 Catholic priests, 17 others killed by herdsmen in Benue get mass burial play

Mass burial for two Catholic priests, 17 parishioners killed by herdsmen in Benue

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The two Catholic priests and 17 other worshippers who were killed by suspected herdsmen in Gwer local government area of Benue state last month are finally getting a mass burial in the state on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

The two priests, Rev. Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, were killed on the altar during a mass along with 17 worshippers when the attackers invaded St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East LGA on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

The Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Rev. Father Moses Iorapuu, disclosed that the date of the funeral was chosen during the bishops' conference in Rome, Italy.

All the dioceses across Nigeria have been directed to organise vigils as well as hold simultaneous celebration of the lives of those killed as a mark of solidarity with the Makurdi diocese.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Isaac Okorafor 41 items still banned under Nigeria-China currency swap...bullet
2 Magu Nigerians are laughing at EFCC boss for this 'blunder'bullet
3 Metuh Ex-PDP Secretary collapses during fraud trial in courtbullet

Local

Released Dapchi girls return to school where Boko Haram abducted them months ago
Dapchi Girls Released students return to school where Boko Haram abducted them months ago
Leah Sharibu's mother won't allow her go back to Dapchi school
Leah Sharibu Abducted girl's mother won't allow her go back to Dapchi school
The media (and Buhari) should stop disrespecting the memory of Dapchi
Dapchi The media (and Buhari) should stop disrespecting the memory of abduction
Video of Otedola chilling with Ambode, Dangote reveals secret
Pulse Opinion This video of Otedola chilling with Ambode, Dangote, reveals a secret