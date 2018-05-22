news

The two Catholic priests and 17 other worshippers who were killed by suspected herdsmen in Gwer local government area of Benue state last month are finally getting a mass burial in the state on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

The two priests, Rev. Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, were killed on the altar during a mass along with 17 worshippers when the attackers invaded St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East LGA on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

The Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Rev. Father Moses Iorapuu, disclosed that the date of the funeral was chosen during the bishops' conference in Rome, Italy.

All the dioceses across Nigeria have been directed to organise vigils as well as hold simultaneous celebration of the lives of those killed as a mark of solidarity with the Makurdi diocese.