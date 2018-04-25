news

The Presidential Committee on Boko Haram Detainees has submitted its reports, identifying 6,512 detainees including toddlers, who followed their mothers into detention.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, commended the efforts of the committee, when he received the reports in Abuja.

Mr Lawrence Ojabo, the Director Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) quoted the SGF as giving the commendation on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mustapha, who received the final report of the Presidential Committee on Special Detainees linked to Boko Haram Insurgency, thanked the committee for a good job.

He noted that the report was compiled in five chapters, with detailed information on detainees’ profiles and categorisation.

The SGF spoke through Mr Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, OSGF, at the presentation of the report by the Chairman of the committee, General Abdullahi Mamman (rtd).

Mustapha also applauded the Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Danbazzau (rtd), for initiating the committee and the idea of looking into the welfare of the unfortunate citizens.

He promised to forward the report to President Muhammadu Buhari immediately, due to its urgency as stated by the chairman of the committee, especially on the aspects of international relations, inadequate infrastructure, and human rights.

The SGF further reiterated the commitment of the present administration to address all security challenges ravaging the country.

He also assured the committee that the report would be given quick attention with the view to implementing all the recommendations.

Earlier, Mamman said the committee was inaugurated in December 2016 with the mandate of profiling and categorising the Boko Haram detainees in detention across the country.

He disclosed that 6,512 detainees were identified including toddlers, who followed their mothers into detention.

Mamman also mentioned that some detainees had spent up to nine years awaiting trial, calling for justice for suspects who might be innocent.

The chairman commended President Buhari for taking the plight of Nigerians seriously, thanking him for giving them this task.

He added that they were ready to make themselves available for future assignment.

The Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office, OSGF, Mr Gabriel Aduda, also commended the Committee for its patriotism, passion and doggedness in carrying out the assignment.