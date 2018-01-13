Home > News > Local >

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated top industrialist and Chairman of the Eleganza Group of companies, Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya on his 78th birthday.

A statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, said Buhari felicitated with all business associates, family and friends of the astute businessman.

Buhari noted that through vision, hard work and entrepreneurship, Okoya had completely altered the business landscape of Nigeria, and West Africa, by starting a cottage industry in the early 70’s that blossomed into a multi-billion naira empire, with a strong household name.

He commended the Aare of Lagos for his generosity in providing for the less privileged, especially scholarships for people to further their education, and funds to jumpstart small businesses, which he personally provided mentorship.

According to the president, Okoya and his likes in the country have set the right standards for weaning the country off dependence on one commodity.

He added that their activities had also assuaged the growing thirst for start-ups by exploring the benefits of personal savings, investments and building global business conglomerates.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would give Chief Okoya good health, longer life and more strength to serve the country and humanity.

