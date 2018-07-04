Pulse.ng logo
President Emmanuel Macron arrives Lagos

Macron French President in Lagos

The French president arrived at exactly 9:05 pm on Tuesday evening from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

  • Published:
President Emmanuel Macron arrives Lagos play

President Emmanuel Macron, President Buhari and some Nigerian dignitaries

(Lasgidi Online)
The President of France, Mr Emmanuel Macron, has arrived at the Presidential Lounge of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) as part of his visit to Lagos State, where he is billed to visit the African Shrine in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the French president arrived at exactly 9:05 pm on Tuesday evening from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Lagos State Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, had arrived at the lounge at exactly 8:10 p.m. to receive the French president.

Also on ground to receive Macron were the top echelons of the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He left the airport in a long convoy at about 9.30 p.m. for the visit to the African Shrine of the late Afrobeat musician, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The French president is also expected to inaugurate the headquarters of Alliance Francaise, a French Language and Cultural Centre in Ikoyi on July 4.

ALSO READ: Why French President chose to visit Afrika Shrine

Macron, who is visiting Nigeria, arrived Abuja on Tuesday afternoon.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama told newsmen in Abuja that the visit would support improved ties and trade relations between France and Nigeria.

He added that it would also be the first formal meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the French President since assumption of Office. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

