Home > News > Local >

President Buhari visits Turkish Parliament

Buhari President visits Turkish Parliament

Shehu said the president also hailed the courage of the people of Turkey for defending democracy in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident of July 15.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Buhari and President Erdogan play

President Buhari and President Erdogan

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Ankara lauded the international media for their ‘constructive coverage’ of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu made this known on Thursday in a statement in Abuja.

He said that Buhari gave the commendation at a meeting with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Ismail Kahraman.

Shehu said the president also hailed the courage of the people of Turkey for defending democracy in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident of July 15.

‘‘The international media helped the world in trying to understand what really happened (on July 15) and what the government is doing,’’ he said.

The Presidential aide said Buhari reiterated Nigeria’s solidarity with Turkey after the failed attempt to oust a democratically-elected government.

He expressed the hope that Turkey’s assumption of the Chairmanship of the D-8 from Oct. 20, would further strengthen economic, security and political ties of the two countries.

Shehu revealed that after the meeting with Kahraman, Buhari visited a part of Turkey’s Parliament building damaged by a bomb during last year’s coup attempt, and laid a wreath at the site of one of the damaged areas.

The presidential aide said the President then made an unscheduled appearance at the Turkish Parliament in session.

Buhari is expected to fly to Istanbul on Friday for the ninth summit of D-8. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Femi Adesina Buhari's spokesperson has a lot of growing up to dobullet
2 Okorocha Imo Governor says he will build more statuesbullet
3 Evans Notorious kidnap kingpin changes 'guilty' plea to 'not guilty'bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President visits Mausoleum, lauds relations between Nigeria, Turkey
Erdogan, Buhari Presidents to ramp up Nigeria-Turkey cooperation
Buhari President meets Turkey's Erdogan in Ankara
Buhari President leaves Nigeria for D8 summit in Turkey
Muhammadu Buhari President presides over FEC, leaves for Turkey
Buhari President to leave for Turkey on Wednesday to attend D8 summit
Catalonia, Biafra 3 lessons Biafra agitators can learn from Catalonia's referendum
Biafra Is Turkey dispatching weapons to rebel groups in Nigeria?
Biafra FG reportedly uncovers IPOB's slush account in France
Buhari President calls for peace, global support against terrorism

Local

Austine Agbonlahor
In Niger Police rescue abducted DPO, 5 others - Commissioner
Binta Garba
Binta Garba Senator advises ministers against diversion of projects fund
Unlike a traditional vaccine that prevents disease, the aim of NeoVax, an experimental skin cancer treatment tailor-made to target a particular patient's tumours, is to prevent cancer from recurring in patients whose tumours have been removed
Cancer Lawmakers seek free drugs, chemotherapy for patients
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state
Okowa Delta Governor presents N298.07bn budget for 2018