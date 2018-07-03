Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari to visit Borno Friday

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to visit Borno State on security engagements on Friday, Gov, Kashim Shettima of Borno has disclosed.

Shettima, who stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday, said he was in the villa in respect of the forthcoming presidential visit to the state.

The governor noted with delight the relative peace and stability being enjoyed by inhabitants of the state, and expressed the hope that the Boko Haram insurgency was largely over.

“Well, the ongoing insurgency problem is largely over, we might be having some hiccups but when you compare the past with the present, we have every cause to celebrate.

“We have pockets of the insurgents in inlands around the Lake Chad and the Sambisa forest but when you juxtapose the sorry state of affairs three, four years ago and the current situation we are in, I think there is cause for celebration.

“There is no cause for alarm,’’ he said.

ALSO READ: There'll be war if Buhari is impeached, says APC Rep

Fayemi meets Buhari

Meanwhile, the immediate past Minister of Mines and Solid Mineral Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Fayemi, who is the Ekiti State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 gubernatorial election, however, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting which lasted for less than an hour.

It would be recalled that Fayemi had on May 30 tendered his resignation letter from membership of the Federal Executive Council to enable him face election bid.

