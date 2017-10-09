President Buhari sends condolence to Ghana over gas explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the Ghanaian people in a telephone conversation with President Nana Akufo-Addo over the unfortunate gas explosion in Accra on Saturday.

This was disclosed in a press statement by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who revealed that the two African leaders spoke in a telephone conversation on Sunday.

The Nigerian leader offered heartfelt condolences to his Ghanaian counterpart over the explosions in the Legon suburb of Accra on Saturday, October 7.

He also prayed for strength for the Ghanaian people to overcome the disaster that threw the country into mourning over the weekend.

According to Adesina, President Akufo-Addo was very appreciative of the comforting words from his counterpart.

The statement read, "President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken to President Nana Akufo-Addo to offer heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Ghana on the gas explosions in the Legon suburb of Accra on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

"In a telephone call on Sunday, President Buhari prayed for those who lost loved ones and friends in the tragedy and a speedy recovery for the injured.

"The Nigerian leader told his Ghanaian counterpart that his personal thoughts and prayers, as well as that of all Nigerians, are with our Ghanaian brothers and sisters as they mourn their loved ones.

"President Buhari further prayed that Ghanaians, who are known for their extraordinary strength and resilience, will overcome this disaster and rise above the losses the country had suffered in recent times from gas-related explosions.

"President Akufo-Addo thanked President Buhari for his comforting and kind words."

Four people were killed when a tanker truck carrying natural gas caught fire in the nation's capital, triggering explosions.

The fire and blasts gutted a liquefied gas filling station and a nearby petrol station in the Atomic Junction area of the Legon suburb of Accra on Saturday night, sending local residents fleeing.