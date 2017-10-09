Home > News > Local >

President Buhari sends condolence to Ghana over gas explosion

Accra Gas Explosion President Buhari sends heartfelt condolence to Ghana

President Buhari prayed for strength for the Ghanaian people to overcome the disaster.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the  Ghanaian people in a telephone conversation with President Nana Akufo-Addo over the unfortunate gas explosion in Accra on Saturday.

This was disclosed in a press statement by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who revealed that the two African leaders spoke in a telephone conversation on Sunday.

According to the Ghana Standards Authority, there have been eight gas explosions in four years, including one in June 2015 in Accra that killed more than 150 people play

According to the Ghana Standards Authority, there have been eight gas explosions in four years, including one in June 2015 in Accra that killed more than 150 people

(AFP)

 

The Nigerian leader offered heartfelt condolences to his Ghanaian counterpart over the explosions in the Legon suburb of Accra on Saturday, October 7.

READ ALSO: Dear Kojo Yankson, your "khebab" report is fake <em>news</em>, bad journalism and unnecessarily incendiary

He also prayed for strength for the Ghanaian people to overcome the disaster that threw the country into mourning over the weekend.

According to Adesina, President Akufo-Addo was very appreciative of the comforting words from his counterpart.

The statement read, "President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken to President Nana Akufo-Addo to offer heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Ghana on the gas explosions in the Legon suburb of Accra on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

"In a telephone call on Sunday, President Buhari prayed for those who lost loved ones and friends in the tragedy and a speedy recovery for the injured.

"The Nigerian leader told his Ghanaian counterpart that his personal thoughts and prayers, as well as that of all Nigerians, are with our Ghanaian brothers and sisters as they mourn their loved ones.

"President Buhari further prayed that Ghanaians, who are known for their extraordinary strength and resilience, will overcome this disaster and rise above the losses the country had suffered in recent times from gas-related explosions.

"President Akufo-Addo thanked President Buhari for his comforting and kind words."

ALSO READ: Anger after four die in Ghana fuel station fire

Four people were killed when a tanker truck carrying natural gas caught fire in the nation's capital, triggering explosions.

The fire and blasts gutted a liquefied gas filling station and a nearby petrol station in the Atomic Junction area of the Legon suburb of Accra on Saturday night, sending local residents fleeing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Asaba Massacre The government doesn't want you to learn about murderbullet
2 Senate 'Nigerian senators earn more than Trump, UK Prime Minister' -...bullet
3 Buhari President hails Super Eagles’ performance against Zambiabullet

Related Articles

Senate 'Nigerian senators earn more than Trump, UK Prime Minister' - Ex-Daily Times editor
In Ghana Anger after four die in fuel station fire, blasts
In Ghana Three dead in Ghana as gas truck fire causes explosions
Tony Elumelu Foundation to host 1,300 African Entrepreneurs from 54 countries
Nobel Peace Prize Full list of winners from 1901-2017
Innovation Nigeria techies feature heavily on AppsAfrica Awards final shortlist
Pulse Opinion Dino Melaye should hug INEC's Ghana-Must-Go bags in peace
Chude Jideonwo Media exec's new book promises an insight into winning elections in Africa

Local

Dr Maikanti Baru and Dr Ibe Kachikwu
Baru Kachikwu's allegations are 'baseless', says NNPC boss
Former Presidential aspirant, Pat Utomi
IPOB Pro-Biafra group not a terrorist organisation - Pat Utomi
Prof. Itse Sagay
Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke Presidency too slow on punishing corruption suspects - Sagay
THISDAY NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, October 9, 2017]