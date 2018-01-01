Home > News > Local >

Buhari calls for patience from Nigerians

Buhari President says Nigerians are very impatient as a people

President Buhari says Nigerians are very impatient as a people and need to chill.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari says Nigerians are very impatient play

President Buhari

(Egypt Today )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians can be very impatient as a people when it comes to addressing national concerns.

The president said this during a nationwide broadcast on New Year's Day, January 1, 2018.

"In respect of political developments, I have kept a close watch on the on-going debate about “Restructuring”, Buhari said.

"No human law or edifice is perfect. Whatever structure we develop must periodically be perfected according to changing circumstances and the country’s socio-economic developments.

"We Nigerians can be very impatient and want to improve our conditions faster than may be possible considering our resources and capabilities. When all the aggregates of nationwide opinions are considered, my firm view is that our problems are more to do with process than structure".

Trial and improvement

Buhari added that with respect to trying out forms of government that work for everyone, there would be no quick fixes.

"We tried the Parliamentary system: we jettisoned it. Now there are shrill cries for a return to the Parliamentary structure. In older democracies, these systems took centuries to evolve so we cannot expect a copied system to fit neatly our purposes. We must give a long period of trial and improvement before the system we have adopted is anywhere near fit for purpose.

ALSO READ: President vows to deal with persons behind fuel scarcity

"However, there is a strong case for a closer look at the cost of government and for the public services long used to extravagance, waste and corruption to change for the better. I assure you that government is ever receptive to ideas which will improve governance and contribute to the country’s peace and stability".

Nigerians have been clamouring for a restructuring of the country on the back of secessionist chants in the Southeast and skirmishes across all other geopolitical zones of the nation.

The president's address also dwelt on plans to improve the economy, infrastructure and tackle the scarcity of petrol that has almost crippled the nation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Buhari Nigerians tear president apart for appointing dead folks into boardsbullet
2 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
3 Pulse List Five notorious Lagos streets you should know aboutbullet

Related Articles

Buhari Here's full text of president's new year address
Buhari President vows to deal with persons behind fuel scarcity
Buhari President says Nigerians are very impatient as a people
Buhari Wife of late senator appointed by President wants family member as replacement
Fuel Scarcity Soyinka attacks Buhari
Buhari 'President will fulfill his campaign promises,' APC Chairman says in New Year message

Local

Here's full text of president's independence day address to Nigerians
Buhari Here's full text of president's new year address
President says Nigeria must regain its pride in food exportation
Buhari President vows to deal with persons behind fuel scarcity
Buhari will fulfill his campaign promises - Oyegun says in New Year message
Buhari 'President will fulfill his campaign promises,' APC Chairman says in New Year message
Massive shake up as NAF deploys 19 Air Vice Marshals, 22 others
Nigerian Air Force Massive shake up as NAF deploys 19 Air Vice Marshals, 22 others