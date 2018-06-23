President Buhari reinstates 3 suspended Permanent Secretaries

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the reinstatement of three permanent secretaries, who had been under suspension since 2015.

Mr Lawrence Ojabo, Director Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federatio, said this on Friday in Abuja.

According to Ojabo, the permanent secretaries are Mrs Ibukun Abimbola Odusote, Mrs Nkechi Ejele and Mrs Fatima Binta Bamidele.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Bamidele, was in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs while Ejele and Odusote were in the Ministry of Culture and National Orientation and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, respectively.

The officials were suspended in November, 2015 and investigated for alleged misconduct.

However, Bamidele recently retired from the service upon the attainment of the mandatory age of 60 years.

Ojabo said the President gave this directive while considering the recommendations of the Federal Service Management Committee and that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He said that the president directed that the appointments of thebpermanent secretaries, who have been without posting since November 2015, should not be terminated in view of the fact that allegations against them could not be proven.

“The Presidential clean bill for the top civil servants is a further demonstration of the Federal Government’s determination to ensure that no government employee is unduly victimized on account of frivolous allegations and petitions,” he said