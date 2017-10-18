President Buhari leaves Nigeria for D8 summit in Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari has left the country for Turkey where he will participate in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8) on Friday, October 20, 2017.

According to the president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, he left for Turkey after presiding over Wednesday's Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa.

He revealed this on his Twitter account (@BashirAhmaad), tweeting, "After presiding over Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting, President MBuhari has departed for Turkey, to attend the D-8 on October 20th."

According to statement released on Tuesday by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president will also participate in an official working visit to Ankara, the capital city, on the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

The president was accompanied by cabinet ministers and top government officials including the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali.