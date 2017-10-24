President Buhari lands in Niger for ECOWAS meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in the Republic of Niger for a meeting of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

The president left Abuja on Tuesday morning and according to the presidency's official Twitter acoount, he landed safely in Niamey, Niger's capital.

According to the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele are on the president's team to meet with member countries of the task force.

Member countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency are ‎Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.

The president is expected to return to Nigeria after the meeting.