President Buhari felicitates with Emeka Wogu at 53

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu, on his 53rd birthday.

A statement by, Mr Femi Adesina, president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in Abuja on Sunday, said Buhari joined Wogu’s well-wishers, political associates, family and friends to celebrate with him.

Buhari described Wogu as a diligent grassroots mobiliser, whose interest in community development and national integration had remained upward and commendable.

The president extolled his versatility and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project and noted that Wogu, a lawyer, served as a local government Vice Chairman and Chairman, lawmaker and minister.

He prayed God would grant the former minister and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) long life, good health and strength to serve the nation and humanity.

Emeka Wogu, born on Jan. 29, 1965, in Umuahia, Abia, served as minister from April 2010 to October 2014, under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.