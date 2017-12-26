Home > News > Local >

President Buhari extols Dogara’s virtues as he turns 50

The president extolled Dogara’s humility, simplicity and discipline in providing exceptional leadership for the lower house for over two years.

Yakubu Dogara
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, as he turns 50 years.

The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He joined the National Assembly, Nigerian Bar Association, friends and family of “the erudite and charismatic leader in celebrating the years of remarkable achievements and awards that have culminated into this golden jubilee.”

According to him, the speaker has been diligently bridging the gaps and creating a harmonious atmosphere for debates and exchange of ideas for national development.

He affirmed that Dogara’s personal attributes of selflessness, maturity and friendliness had substantially eased the relationship between the Executive and the Legislative arm.

Buhari said that this had resulted in the passage of bills that directly impacted on the livelihood of Nigerians.

While recalling his personal interactions with the Speaker, and having followed his political trajectory in the House of Representatives, Buhari stated that Nigeria’s future could only be secured with great leadership by younger Nigerians.

According to the president, such leaders are fired with the zeal to build one great nation that everyone can call a home.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant the speaker longer life, good health and wisdom to serve the country and humanity.

