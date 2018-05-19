Home > News > Local >

President Buhari congratulates Falana on 60th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja saluted erudite lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, on his 60th birthday.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina  joined family members, friends and professional colleagues of the cerebral lawyer in celebrating the milestone.

The president noted with delight that Falana’s career as a  lawyer had been marked with honours and awards for forthrightness and advocacy for the good of every Nigerian.

He therefore commended his sense of patriotism over the years, and his advisory roles to leaders, institutions and governments, especially on the value of good governance.

President Buhari  believed that Falana’s antecedents had been most exemplary and commendable in advocating for a better life for the poor and underprivileged.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would grant the human rights lawyer longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the country.

