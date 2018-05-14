Home > News > Local >

President Buhari condoles Pastor Bakare over mother’s death

Buhari President condoles Pastor Bakare over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Pastor Tunde Bakare on the death of his mother, Mrs Abigail Bakare.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President condoles Pastor Bakare over mother’s death play

President condoles Pastor Bakare over mother’s death

(The Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Pastor Tunde Bakare on the death of his mother, Mrs Abigail Bakare.

Mrs Bakare died on May 5, at the age of 108.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the president condoled with his friend and onetime running mate via a telephone call.

President Buhari urged the cleric, who is also the General Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly, and the Bakare family to take solace in the fact that the late matriarch lived long enough to witness the enormous successes achieved by her children.

He called on the bereaved family to uphold the cherished ideals of community service, kindness and generosity associated with the matriarch of the Bakare family.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Codeine NAFDAC lifts shutdown on Emzor, two other Pharmaceutical companiesbullet
2 Habibu Almu Sudanese police arrest woman over murder of Nigerian diplomatbullet
3 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl turns 15 in Boko Haram captivitybullet

Related Articles

Buhari Tunde Bakare criticises President’s war against corruption
Changed Person June 1991, a sad time for ex-inmate who spent 26 years in jail for fighting
Buhari President is not done with Nigeria - Orji Kalu
Oby Ezekwesili 'I won't accept a job in Buhari's government', ex minister says
EIE Nigeria Group to auction Dangote, Ezekwesili, Emir Sanusi to highest bidder
Tunde Bakare Pastor says Nigerians should fight for themselves
Christianity In Nigeria, God and pastors are more important than any politician
Dapchi Girls 10 Bible verses on refusing to deny Jesus Christ
Buhari Amaechi tells Igbos to seek President's forgiveness
Buhari Arewa president, Yerima, tells President to step down in 2019

Local

NMA decries attacks on doctors, patients in Enugu
JOHESU Strike NMA decries attacks on doctors, patients in Enugu
Gunmen attack NAF Helipad in Yenagoa, airman killed
In Yenagoa Gunmen attack NAF Helipad, airman killed
Armed policemen take over Kano State Assembly complex
In Kano State Armed policemen take over Assembly complex
Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast at Enugu Church
Enugu Church Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast