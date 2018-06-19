Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

President Buhari condoles govt., people of Bauchi state

Fire Disaster President Buhari condoles govt., people of Bauchi state

According to President Buhari, the government and people of Nigeria stand with the people of the state as they struggle to manage the fallout of the double tragedy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Buhari condoles govt., people of Bauchi state play

President Buhari condoles govt., people of Bauchi state

(Daily Post Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Bauchi State, following one of the country’s worst windstorms in Bauchi and the subsequent fire at Azare market in the state.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said President Buhari’s condolence was delivered through Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State.

According to President Buhari, the government and people of Nigeria stand with the people of the state as they struggle to manage the fallout of the double tragedy.

He also extended sympathies to the victims and families of devastating windstorm and the fire incidents.

“Nigerians stand in solidarity with their fellow countrymen in this difficult time as they face the devastation with courage and fortitude.

“As a fellow human being, I understand your pains and inconveniences as you struggle to pick up the pieces and rebuild your lost houses, schools, markets and places of worship.

“This is not something you bargained and we are powerless against the fury of nature.

“On behalf of myself and my administration, my  heart goes out to the victims of this disaster and I pray to God to replenish their losses.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about eight people were reported killed  by the windstorm  while over 700 shops were razed by fire at Azare market in  Katagum local government area of the state, all within two days.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fulani Herdsmen 4 ways army said governors are sponsoring killersbullet
2 Boko Haram Shekau leads terrorists in prayer to celebrate Eidbullet
3 June 12 How Kudirat Abiola fought with IBB’s wife in Aso Rockbullet

Related Articles

Italy Ambassador says at least 1500 Nigerians are in Italian prisons
Boko Haram Update: Death toll in Borno bombings increase to 43
Boko Haram Shekau leads terrorists in prayer to celebrate Eid
Ogbeh Minister says neighbouring country wants to damage Nigeria's economy with rice smuggling
Buhari How Twitter blamed president for Super Eagles loss
Abdulrahman Jimeta Adamawa Governor's Chief of Staff dies on Hajj trip
Fulani Herdsmen 4 ways army said governors are sponsoring killers
Ibrahim Bello Emir of Gusau confers traditional title on Gov. Yari
Kayode Fayemi Former minister kicks as Ekiti PDP attributes state’s financial crisis to him

Local

Buhari to sign 2018 Budget on Wednesday
Buhari President to sign 2018 Budget on Wednesday
Italy's ambassador to Nigeria says 1500 Nigerians are in Italian prison
Italy Ambassador says at least 1500 Nigerians are in Italian prisons
Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor urges troops in North-East to be vigilant
Boko Haram Update: Death toll in Borno bombings increase to 43
Ogbeh says neighbouring country is trying to damage Nigeria's economy with rice smuggling
Ogbeh Minister says neighbouring country wants to damage Nigeria's economy with rice smuggling