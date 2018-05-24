Home > News > Local >

President Buhari breaks fast with NASS leadership at Aso Rock

The President had on Tuesday hosted members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), service chiefs and heads of security agencies to the breaking of fast at the presidential villa, Abuja.

From left: Senate President Bukola Saraki (M), welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly for the presentation of 2018 Appropriation Bill to the joint Session of the national Assembly in Abuja on Monday (7/11/17). With them is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted leadership of the National Assembly to a breaking of (Ramadan) fast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those attending the event are principal officers of the Assembly including the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Senate leader Ahmad Lawan while Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr  Yakubu Dogara was represented by Hon. Ado Doguwa.

NAN observed that President Buhari had earlier joined his guests to perform the Magrib prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque before the commencement of the breaking of fast.

