Home > News > Local >

President Buhari believes global unity will defeat terrorism

Buhari President believes global unity will defeat terrorism

The president pointed to recent terrorist attacks in developed nations as proof of the need for a more united approach.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari at a Letter of Credence presentation ceremony in Aso Rock on Thursday, October 12, 2017 play

President Muhammadu Buhari at a Letter of Credence presentation ceremony in Aso Rock on Thursday, October 12, 2017

(Facebook/Garba Shehu)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for unity among leaders all over the world to have a brighter chance at overcoming the scourge of terrorism.

While receiving Ambassador Designates of three different countries at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, October 12, 2017, the president called on world leaders to strengthen relationships to aid intelligence sharing that'll hamper the spread of terrorism.

At the Letter of Credence presentation ceremony, the president addressed his thoughts to Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr. Aseem Muhammed Hanafi Elseify, Ambassador of Benin Republic to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs. Marcelline Paulette Adjovi Yekpe and Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr Alejandro Garcia Moreno-Elizando.

The president pointed to recent terrorist attacks in developed nations as proof of the need for a more united approach to dealing with terrorism.

"Clearly the threat of global terrorism is getting more sophisticated by the day so we need leaders to work together to stop the attacks," he said.

The president noted that the activities of domestic terrorist group, Boko Haram, within the borders of Nigeria and a few other West African countries were curbed with collaborative efforts from all concerned parties.

In a press statement released by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he urged the Egyptian ambassador to work towards expanding and deepening the scope of the relationship between both countries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion How President Buhari has turned anti-corruption war into a...bullet
2 Buhari Here is how the President says recovered stolen funds are being...bullet
3 Kachikwu Vs Baru 7 jabs NNPC GMD threw at ministerbullet

Related Articles

PDP Political party criticizes FG’s $5.5bn loan bid
Aso Rock Clinic Reps to probe allegations of mismanagement
Atiku Ex-VP's Intels fights back on NPA's agreement cancellation
NNPC Crisis Osinbajo approved N640 billion oil contracts, not Buhari
NNPC Scandal Falana accuses Buhari of encouraging Baru to disgrace Kachikwu
In Kogi How police officer almost killed journalist
Osinbajo NNPC says Vice President approved the $25bn controversial oil contracts
NNPC Scandal Buhari's anti-corruption fight is a huge joke - Fayose

Local

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)
Disaster Day NEMA calls for community-based disaster risk reduction
The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi
PDP Political party criticizes FG’s $5.5bn loan bid
The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi
PDP Political party criticizes FG’s $5.5bn loan bid
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Aso Rock Clinic Reps to probe allegations of mismanagement