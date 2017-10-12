President Buhari believes global unity will defeat terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for unity among leaders all over the world to have a brighter chance at overcoming the scourge of terrorism.

While receiving Ambassador Designates of three different countries at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, October 12, 2017, the president called on world leaders to strengthen relationships to aid intelligence sharing that'll hamper the spread of terrorism.

At the Letter of Credence presentation ceremony, the president addressed his thoughts to Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr. Aseem Muhammed Hanafi Elseify, Ambassador of Benin Republic to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs. Marcelline Paulette Adjovi Yekpe and Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr Alejandro Garcia Moreno-Elizando.

The president pointed to recent terrorist attacks in developed nations as proof of the need for a more united approach to dealing with terrorism.

"Clearly the threat of global terrorism is getting more sophisticated by the day so we need leaders to work together to stop the attacks," he said.

The president noted that the activities of domestic terrorist group, Boko Haram, within the borders of Nigeria and a few other West African countries were curbed with collaborative efforts from all concerned parties.

In a press statement released by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he urged the Egyptian ambassador to work towards expanding and deepening the scope of the relationship between both countries.