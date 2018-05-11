President Buhari arrives Abuja from London

Home > News > Local >

Buhari was expected back in the country on Saturday, May 12, 2018, according to a statement issued to the press by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abuja from London.

This was revealed on Twitter via the handle @NGRPresident.

 

The President left Nigeria on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, for a four-day trip to the UK where he was scheduled to meet with his doctors for a medical check-up.

Expected May 12

The President had a ‘technical stop-over’ in London on his way from the United States where he went to meet with President Donald Trump, fuelling speculations that his health was failing again.

Shehu also revealed that Buhari met with his doctor during the stop-over in London.

He said “in the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the president had a meeting with his doctor.

ALSO READ: All the times Buhari has flown to London for medical vacation

“The doctor requested the president to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.”

PDP’s advice

Speaking on the President’s health issues, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) advised him to forget about his second term agenda and take care of his health.

The party also criticised the presidency for hiding the president’s health status from Nigerians.

