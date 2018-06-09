Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari appoints Shonubi as new CBN Deputy Governor

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known in statement in Abuja on Friday.

(NAN)
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Mr Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) subject to Senate confirmation.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known in statement in Abuja on Friday.

Shonubi is currently the Managing Director of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System  Plc (NIBSS) – the financial payments, facilitation and settlement platform.

NIBSS has been instrumental to the growth in electronic payments in the Nigerian financial industry.

Before assuming the headship of NIBBS in 2012, Shonubi had garnered decades of executive-level experience in financial service operations, notably as Executive Director at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Renaissance Securities Nigeria Ltd and Ecobank Nigeria Plc.

