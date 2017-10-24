Presidency says Buhari followed due process in Maina dismissal

The presidency has dismissed allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari neglected due process in ordering the disengagement of Abdulrasheed Maina from service after the ex-pension boss was reinstated despite pending corruption charges against him.

Maina, the wanted ex-chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, was last week controversially recalled and promoted to head the Ministry of Interior's human resource department.

On Monday, October 23, 2017, after his reinstatement drew public outcry on the government, President Buhari ordered Maina's 'disengagement' and ordered a full investigation into the circumstances of his recall.

The directive prompted discontent about the neglect of due process on the part of the president, an allegation the presidency has said is untrue.

In a statement issued through the presidency's official Twitter account (@NGRPresident) on Tuesday, October 24, the presidency argued that the president merely directed the appropriate authorities to effect the disengagement.

The statement read, "Reports that due process not followed in disengagement of Mr. Maina from Service are incorrect.

"The President directed the appropriate authorities to effect the disengagement, in compliance with due process.

"President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to ensure that due process is followed every step of the way."

In 2013, the ex-Pension reforms boss was dismissed by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service.

He allegedly embezzled over N100 billion meant for pensioners across the country before he fled abroad after he was indicted, evading the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, have been reported to be instrumental to Maina's recall, but, Dambazau's press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, released a statement on Sunday, October 22, to clarify that Maina was recalled through the office of the head of service.

After submitting a full report on Maina's recall and posting to the office of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, on Monday, Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, denied that she had anything to do with Maina's return.

However, fresh documents have emerged and revealed that all three top officials, Malami, Dambazau and Oyo-Ita were involved in Maina's recall.