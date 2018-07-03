Presidency promises 10,000 megawatts of electricity in 2019

news

The Nigerian presidency has promised that it will guarantee 10,000 megawatts of electricity at the grid before January 2019.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garbu Shehu, made this known when he addressed journalists at the headquarters of the APC in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

“We have more power in terms of electricity than can be consumed by the DISCOs (Distribution Companies). We have 2,000 megawatt excess of electricity that is not being evacuated. Before the end of the year, we are going to hit 10,000 megawatts from the 2,500 megawatts we inherited.

“The burden by government for now is how do we sell this power? How do we take it to Nigerians who need it?”, Vanguard quotes Shehu as saying.

Power minister, Babatunde Fashola, repeatedly claims that power has remarkably improved under the Buhari led federal government, even though many households and offices remain mired in darkness.

Fighting corruption

Shehu also said President Buhari was always going to come under a barrage of attacks from fifth columnists after he set out his stall to tackle endemic corruption from his first day in office.

“The problem is that the competition for power in the country has become fiercer and fiercer because the stakes are very high and I will give you one example.

“The President has unleashed on the country a war against corruption, the type that has never been seen before. Assets are being recovered from powerful people. The President is lucky that he has a judiciary which is transforming itself and on the same page with the President in fighting corruption.

“As I speak with you, you know that two former state governors are in jail. A lot of people thought that this war against corruption is a joke and that the back and forth that has characterized the process over time will continue.

“One of the two cases that we are talking about was determined after eleven years of back and forth between lawyers and Judges, kicking the ball from this court to that court. But now, there is a new era in the country with the conclusion of these cases.

“We have on record that we have people in this country, that because they were influential, they have permanent suites attached to them in Abuja.

“They will just come, take the key and live lavishly at public expense. When they are leaving, they are accompanied by bags of Ghana must go. The president has blocked access to national resources by lazy people and so, he is being fought not because people are not happy.”

Nigeria has only been able to evacuate a little over 5,000 megawatts of electricity from the national grid since Buhari assumed the reins.

The nation’s transmission capacity has often undermined its distribution targets.