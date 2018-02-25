Home > News > Local >

Presidency, NASS set to review trade treaties

Bamidele Omishore Presidency, NASS set to review trade treaties

Omishore, who is Special Assistant to the Senate President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Reps halt $1.8 billion maintenance of Nigeria’s oil refineries play

Reps halt $1.8 billion maintenance of Nigeria’s oil refineries

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An aide to the President of the Senate, Bamidele Omishore says the Presidency and National Assembly are partnering to review treaties and conventions entered into by Nigeria.

Omishore, who is Special Assistant to the Senate President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

He said Nigeria entered into several conventions decades ago and that it had become necessary to review some of the treaties to ensure that Nigeria gets the best out of such partnerships.

With reference to illicit financial flows from Nigeria, which is sometimes tied to vague clauses in some of the treaties, Omishore said a review aim at domesticating such treaties would serve the nation’s interest first.

He recalled that the Presidency, in 2017, also alluded to its plans to take a second look at conventions and trade partnerships entered into by Nigeria.

Nigeria has different treaties and partnerships that we’ve signed with different countries.

“We are now going through all those treaties to see how we can domesticate them to ensure that Nigeria gets the best from every agreement signed with different countries.

“The executive is taking a lead; our 8 Senate is to make sure we provide the legislative framework and the appropriate oversight to make sure the interest of Nigeria is protected at all times,’’ he said.

Omishore recalled that late last year, the executive indicated the intention to review different treaties because times are improving and changing.

“The executive is taking a look at it while the national assembly’s leadership is also looking to see if some of those things favour us or not.

“On the illicit financial flows that are going on, that is definitely being looked at as well.

“The 8 National Assembly is looking to make sure that the illicit transactions are stopped, but government at the same time is creating an environment for businesses to be done with ease.

“Within the next few months, some strong regulations and laws will be proposed and we will move forward through that.’’

Speaking on his role as an assistant on foreign relations, Omishore said his mandate was to assist the President of the Senate in building stronger relationships with the international community. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 Dapchi Girls See the names of 105 missing students kidnapped by Boko Harambullet
3 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was...bullet

Related Articles

Dapchi Girls CNN correspondent takes a swipe at Buhari, says kidnap is a disgrace
Politics North Korea reportedly willing to conduct talks with US
Sports The Winter Olympics are now over — Here are the biggest moments from the closing ceremony
Entertainment Rangers greats reunite to honor a traded legend
MSSN Muslim students criticise Buhari over NASU strike
Ekweremadu PDP will make Nigeria work again
Enrique Pena Nieto Mexican leader's visit with Trump shelved over wall
World 2 weeks after Trump blocked it, democrats release rebuttal of GOP memo
World 5 takeaways from the release of the democratic memo
World U.N. Security council votes in favor of Syria cease-fire after week of bloodshed

Local

FG confirms kidnap of 110 students 6 days after Boko Haram attack
Dapchi Girls FG confirms kidnap of 110 students 6 days after Boko Haram attack
What you need to know about Benue's Fulani herdsmen crisis
In Benue State Troops arrest herdsman with bullet-proof vest
Lassa Fever: Minimise handshakes - Ebonyi Gov. warns residents
Lassa Fever Association advises FG to involve social media
Boat Mishaps Association warns against dumping refuse on waterways