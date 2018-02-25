Presidency admits Boko Haram not totally defeated

news

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said the presidency admits that the battle against Boko Haram has not been totally won.

Adesina also said though the fight against insurgency has not ended, the terrorists have been thoroughly degraded.

“If the operating word is ‘totally’, the answer is no obviously – but has Boko Haram been degraded? I will say yes, terribly so,” said Adesina.

Adesina made this known when he appeared on Channels Television’s political programme, Sunday Politics, on February 25, 2018.

Despite the series of attack and recent kidnap of girls in Dapchi, Yobe state, by the insurgents, the Adesina said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has recorded a notable progress in the war against the insurgency.

“Compare how Boko Haram was in 2015 when this administration came, they were virtually running riot everywhere – how many time was Kano bombed, how many time was Abuja bombed, how many time was Kogi bombed; Boko Haram was everywhere.”

Buratai charges troops to get Shekau dead or alive

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, charged troops to capture Abubakar Shekau, the factional leader of the Boko Haram terrorists group, alive or dead.

Buratai gave the charge at Camp Zairo, the former Command and Control Centre of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest during an operational visit to troops.

In 2017, the army chief gave troops a 40-day ultimatum to capture Shekau and the army recently offered a N3 million reward for information on him.