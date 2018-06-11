Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents

news

Mr Adeleke Adekoya, a Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Survey Matters, has urged Lagos residents to pray for the governor to deliver more impactful governance in the state.

Adekoya spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a Ramadan lecture organised by the Fathiu -l- Khaerul Islamic Society of Nigeria on Sunday night in Somolu.

He said that the Ambode-led administration had done a lot to make the state better, noting that consistent prayers were needed to enable the governor to do more.

“Gov. Ambode is a governor per excellence. Everybody has acknowledged his performance.

“Where do you want to mention? Is it in the areas of infrastructure, security, housing and so on.

“Ambode is a good governor that needs to be emulated. As good citizens, we are expected to intercede for him to do more.

“So, we should use the remaining days of Ramadan, and even beyond, to pray for him to enable him to continue to deliver on the dreams of a better Lagos,” he said.

Adekoya attributed the reduction in hooliganism in Somolu area of Lagos to consistent efforts of the present administration to making security a priority.

The governor’s aide said that the various government interventions had made the area more secure and peaceful.

He urged residents of the area to further their cooperation with the state government to sustain the peace and bring more development to the area.

Adekoya said that the residents were pleased with the government’s efforts in developing the area and would vote Ambode for a second term.

“Somolu is peaceful; no cause for alarm and it will continue to be so as long as the government sees security as one of its major priorities.

“We appreciate the efforts of Ambode in this area and in the state generally; we assure him of a second term in office,” Adekoya said.

The governor’s aide said that his decision to host the Ramadan lecture was to contribute to the spiritual uplift of people in the area.

He said that Ramadan was an apt period to seek Allah’s forgiveness and to pray for the progress of the area, the state and the country in general.

Adekoya, on his aspiration, said, “For me, going to the Assembly is a call to service. I was also consulted by the party chieftains in the area to represent my people.’’

He urged the electorate to be observant and vote wisely for the candidates of their choice in the 2019 general elections.

Earlier, an Islamic Cleric, Alhaji Abdulkareem Ola-Sheu, said that the topic of the lecture: “Reward for Good Governance’’ was apt because of the electioneering.

Ola-Sheu said that there was always reward for every government for its good deeds, urging everyone to be of good conduct.

“You may be there today and not be there tomorrow; that is the major lesson of today’s lecture,” he said.