Policeman dies, 2 injured in Gov Ishaku’s convoy accident

One of the cars in the convoy of Governor Darius Ishaku has been involved in an accident that has led to the death of a police officer and two other injured.

According to a report by Punch, the late officer was identified as the police intelligence officer attached to the wife of Taraba governor, Anna Darius Ishaku.

The other two other occupants of the vehicle were identified as a CIB police officer and a nurse and both are said to be in a critical condition.

It was also reported that the accident occurred between Bali and Garba Chede axis, along Bali -Jalingo road at about 4:45pm on Thursday evening, January 3, 2018.

The vehicle, which was involved in the accident, was said to be far behind on the governor’s convoy that was heading back from Takum where the governor spent his Christmas and New Year break.

The car reportedly veered off the road when one of the tires got burst.

“It’s a sad day for us. A CIB personnel who works with the wife of the governor, Mrs. Anna Ishaku, as Chief Detail died instantly in the accident.

“A lady colleague of his and a nurse attached to the governor’s wife are all unconscious as I speak,” a source told Punch.

Police confirms the accident

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Taraba command, ASP David Misal confirmed the accident but said he was not aware of any death.

“All I can tell you is that a car on the governor’s convoy this evening had an accident, but I am not aware of any death.

“We have channels of communication and as soon as I have the details, I will get back to you,” he said.

Governor's aide denied the accident

Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu, has denied knowledge of the accident.

Insisting nothing happened, Abu said: “I drove to Jalingo on the same convoy and I can tell you that nothing like that happened. We all came into Jalingo together.

“People have been calling me about the accident, but I can tell you nothing like that happened.”