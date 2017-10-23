Home > News > Local >

Police to send Kogi civil servant’s body for autopsy

Kogi State Police Command on Monday said it would conduct an autopsy on the body of late Edward Soje who committed suicide on Oct. 16 to ascertain the cause of his death.

The Police Public Relation Officer, ASP William Aya, who disclosed at a news conference, said that late Soje before committing suicide had partial stroke and hence the need for the autopsy.

He said that the report of the autopsy would be made public as soon as it was ready.

Aya also disclosed that the police were yet to be in possession of the suicide note allegedly written by Soje before committing suicide.

Soje, a Director in the Kogi State Teaching Service Commission was on Oct. 16 found hanging on a tree behind the mammy market at Maigumeti Army Barracks in Lokoja.

“Police were notified of the development by the military intelligence office in the barracks,’’ Aya said.

He said the police later came to remove the body and took it to the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre.

He said that the family of the late director was yet to lodge any formal complaint to the police.

The state government on Sunday confirmed that it stopped payment of salary to Soje in December, 2016 for engaging in age falsification.

Mrs Deborah Ogunmola, the State Head of Service who confirmed this in a statement said that the late director was scheduled to receive six months of his outstanding salary arrears in September.

The late Soje was not paid any salary since the beginning of this year, a family source said to confirm the statement issued by Ogunmola.

