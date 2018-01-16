Home > News > Local >

Police seek end to attacks on officers in Ebonyi

Police seek end to attacks on officers in Ebonyi

The Public Relations Officer of the command,ASP Loveth Odaa, made the call in Abakaliki in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Tuesday urged citizens of Ikwo Local Government Area to stop attacking its officers sent on official duties to the area.

The Public Relations Officer of the command,ASP Loveth Odaa, made the call in Abakaliki in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Odaa said police officers were intermediaries who settled problems among people and should not be made objects of attacks while carrying out their assignments.

“We urge relevant stakeholders, especially the media, to assist us in making indigenes of Ikwo council, to see us as friends who need their collaboration to protect lives and property.

“We should be treated like life-savers who confront problems when people run away from them, as exemplified in two recent incidents where youths attacked us in the area,” she said.

She said most worrisome was the attackers’ penchant to disarm police officers and take away their guns.

“Youths in Ikwo dragged the rifle of a police officer who tried to restore peace in company of others during a soccer fracas in the area on Jan.3.

“The affected officer dragged the rifle with them with all his might because they had already collected the rifle of an inspector whom they beat to the state of unconsciousness.

“It was during the dragging melee that the gun’s trigger went off and unfortunately killed a fan,” she said.

Odah also said that youths in the area had earlier attacked a police patrol team which accidentally hit a community youth leader driving his motorcycle.

“The youths pounced on the officers, seriously attacked them, destroyed the patrol van and tried ceaselessly to disarm and leave with their guns,” the police spokesman said. 

