Police say possession of Pepper Spray is a criminal offence

Pepper spray is usually used by women as a defence weapon against attackers, especially rapists.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Head of Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle

The Nigeria Police has said that Pepper Spray a prohibited weapon in Nigeria.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Head of Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle, disclosed this on Twitter on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Shogunle said this in response to a Twitter user,  Dolapo Pizzu (@DolapoPizzu), who complained that she was arrested and detained at Igando area of Lagos for carrying a Pepper Spray.

"Oga yomi your boys have stopped me for owning a pepper spray saying it’s an offence.. currently at Igando police station", the complainant tweeted.

The police official replied, "What are you doing with a pepper spray? Pepper spray is an offensive weapon, Nigeria Law prohibits going armed in the public".

 

According to The Criminal Code Act, chapter 36, subsection 403B, an offensive weapon is defined as:

"...any article apart from a firearm made or adapted for use for causing injury to the person or intend by the person having it for such use by him and it includes an air gun, air pistol, bow and arrow, spear, cutlass, matchet, dagger, cudgel, or any piece of wood, metal, glass or stone capable of being used as an offensive weapon."

Section 417 states:

"Any person who is found in any of the following circumstances:

(a) being armed with any dangerous or offensive weapon or instrument, and being so armed with intent to break or enter a dwelling-house, and to commit a felony therein;  is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for three years.

"If the offender has been previously convicted of a felony relating to property, he is liable to imprisonment for seven years."

