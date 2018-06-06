Police say 2 more Offa bank robbers have implicated Saraki

news

The Nigeria Police Force has announced that Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has been implicated by two more suspects involved in the robbery operation that led to the death of 33 people in Offa, Kwara state two months ago.

Nine police officers and 24 others lost their lives when a group of at least 30 armed robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, as well as the Owode Police Station in Offa on April 5, 2018.

In a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, he said two more suspects have implicated the senate president after he was previously named by the gang's leader, Ayodele Akinnibosun, as their political sponsor.

During a parade of 15 of the 22 Offa robbery suspects before the press on Sunday, June 3, 2018, Akinnibosun said he had been making 'political arrangement' for Saraki and Kwara governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed for years.

He said, "I am the chairman of Liberation Youths Movement, Kwara South. My involvement with the senate president is we're his boys; we work for him at Kwara South. We're the ones that hold Kwara South for him. We've been working for him since he was Governor of Kwara.

"We mobilise and do political arrangement there (Kwara South). For example, where we can't win, we make dabaru (disruptive) arrangement there; we scatter elections if we don't win."

ALSO READ: Read confessions of Offa robbery gang leaders

The confession had led the police to extend an invitation to Saraki for questioning but the senate president later disclosed that he'd been asked to instead respond to the allegations in writing within 48 hours.

In ACP Moshood's latest statement issued on Wednesday, he categorically stated that the senate president still has a case to answer after new revelations emerged.

Details later.